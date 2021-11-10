Xi Jinping Says China “Ready to Work” with US Ahead of Joe Biden Meeting

China is ready to work with the United States to resolve regional issues and global challenges, Xi Jinping said in a letter ahead of his third conversation with President Joe Biden next week.

The Chinese leader’s remarks were presented by Ambassador Qin Gang, the country’s top envoy to the United States, at a gala hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

Bilateral relations between the world’s two largest economies “stand at a critical historic turning point,” Xi said, adding, “The two countries will gain cooperation and lose confrontation.”

The Chinese president, who has not left the country for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, called cooperation between the two powers “the only good choice”.

“China stands ready to work with the United States to strengthen trade and cooperation at all levels, jointly address regional and international issues as well as global challenges and, in the meantime, properly manage the differences,” said a statement. published by the Chinese Embassy. .

According to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters, officials in Washington and Beijing are still discussing the exact date of the virtual Biden-Xi summit, which is due to take place next week. This will only be the third time the two leaders have spoken this year, after phone calls in February and September.

Below the leadership level, there have also been few valuable meetings between US and Chinese officials this year, despite what is seen as an urgent need for regular contact in order to avoid misunderstandings and, most importantly, mistakes of calculation at a time of increased tensions.

A lower-level engagement took place virtually between the Pentagon and the Chinese military, but only two face-to-face interviews were made public: the March meeting in Anchorage, Alaska and the October talks in Zurich between the advisor to national security Jake Sullivan and China’s foreign chief. Yang Jiechi.

The U.S.-Chinese rivalry continues in technology and commerce as well as on the international stage, but the frequent deployments of the two armies in international waters and the airspace around China also increase the likelihood of a accident.

Speaking at COP26 in Scotland last week, Biden acknowledged the risks in the relationship, but stressed that the US-China relationship is about “competition, not conflict.” The president said he would make sure there was “no misunderstanding” between him and Chinese Xi.

Biden called Xi’s decision to skip the G20 meeting in Rome and the UN climate change summit in Glasgow as a “big mistake.” Analysts had predicted that a much-needed Biden-Xi face-to-face meeting was possible on the sidelines.

Despite lingering concerns over the expansion of China’s nuclear arsenal and disagreements with Beijing over relations with Taiwan, the Biden administration stressed the urgent need to cooperate with China to reduce carbon emissions. Chinese officials, meanwhile, have hinted that a working relationship to tackle climate change would be conditional on the United States acting first to mend the strained bilateral relationship.

At an event in September, Chinese Ambassador Qin said, “The United States should not expect cooperation from China in areas where only the United States has a demand and interests, everything by neglecting or even undermining the interests of China at the same time, especially on these fundamental issues concerning the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China. “

While Biden’s first year in the White House may have been somewhat frustrated by a lack of substantive engagement with China, the resumption of dialogue and the reopening of communication channels have already marked an improvement in relations and a change from the multi-domain confrontation that defined the Trump administration’s final year.

According to Bloomberg, next week’s virtual talks between the presidents will not focus on reopening the US consulate in Chengdu and the Chinese consulate in Houston, both of which were closed in July 2020 during a diplomatic row. The problem is likely on a list of requirements that Beijing expects the United States to adhere to.