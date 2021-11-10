US judge rejects Trump offer to keep documents secret in Capitol riot investigation





The United States House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly attack on the United States Capitol can access the files of former President Donald Trumps in the White House, a federal judge said on Tuesday, in a clear statement. victory for the oversight powers of Congress.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in the District of Columbia rejected Trump’s lawyers’ argument that telephone records, visitor logs, and other White House documents should be withheld from the committee.

While broad, these requests, and each of the other requests made by the Committee, do not exceed the legislative powers of the Committee, Chutkan said in his ruling.

Trump had argued that the documents requested by the House committee were covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege that protects the confidentiality of certain White House communications.

He sought an injunction preventing the National Archives, a federal agency that holds its White House records, from complying with committees’ requests for hundreds of pages of documents.

Jesse Binnall, a lawyer for Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump quickly filed a notice in court saying he would appeal the ruling.

The committee said it needed the requested documents to understand the role Trump could have played in instigating the riot.

That’s a big deal, US Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House of Representatives select committee, said in an interview on CNN. I look forward to having this information. I look forward to our investigators scrutinizing it to make sure our government has not been armed against its citizens.

Chutkan said Trump failed to recognize the deference due to President Joe Bidens’ determination that the committee could access the documents.

His (Trump’s) position that he can override the express will of the executive seems to be based on the idea that his executive power exists in perpetuity, Chutkan said. But presidents are not kings, and the applicant is not president.

Summons to appear issued to key collaborators

Earlier Tuesday, the committee said it had issued subpoenas to request documents and testimony from more associates of former President Donald Trump, including senior adviser Stephen Miller and former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The 10 people subpoenaed include White House aides and other officials, including some senior officials, who the committee said were around Trump as thousands of his supporters marched into the seat of US government as then Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress gathered to certify the defeat of Republican presidents in the November 2020 election.

Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said in a statement he wanted to know all the details of what happened at the White House on January 6 and the days immediately preceding the attack.

We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and whether they were in contact with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the election result, Thompson said.

The committee asked those subpoenaed to produce documents by November 23 and to appear for closed-door testimony from late November to mid-December.

Trump said in a statement that the subpoenas were politically motivated by a select committee of politically ambitious hacks.

The panel has now issued at least 35 subpoenas and received testimony from more than 150 witnesses. He had announced six for Trump associates, including key Republican collaborators, who failed in the 2020 re-election campaign on Monday.

The House voted last month to despise longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon for his refusal to cooperate. The Justice Department has yet to say whether it will pursue criminal contempt charges against Bannon.

Other people subpoenaed included John McEntee, White House chief of staff, and Christopher Liddell, White House deputy chief of staff.

Former Trump aides could not be immediately reached for comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

More than 670 people have been accused of participating in the riot on Capitol Hill, a failed attempt to prevent Congress from officially certifying Bidens’ electoral victory. It was the worst attack on the seat of government since the War of 1812 and the only time that power in the United States has not been transferred peacefully.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

