Mitch McConnell hails Biden’s infrastructure law as ‘a boon to Kentucky’ as Trump attacks him for backing it





Donald Trump (left); Mitch McConnell (right). Getty

McConnell touts Biden’s infrastructure law as a “godsend” in his home state.

He was one of 19 GOP senators who voted for him in August.

Trump is stepping up his attacks on McConnell, but the Kentucky Republican appears to be paying little heed to them.

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell already touts the $ 550 billion infrastructure bill in his home state of Kentucky, praising the federal money he is set to provide to fix aging bridges and accelerate economic development in rural areas.

“It’s a godsend for Kentucky,” McConnell said Monday, according to CBS News affiliate WKYT. “We have a lot of infrastructure needs.

Late Friday, the House approved the infrastructure bill with bipartisan support. Thirteen House Republicans were instrumental in pushing the finish line to legislation after a period of chaos among Democrats.

The bill seeks to renovate America’s aging public works system. It includes $ 110 billion to repair roads and bridges, highways and ports, $ 66 billion to strengthen railroads, and $ 55 billion to replace lead pipes and provide clean water.

The Kentucky Republican was among 19 Republican senators who voted for the infrastructure bill in August. Months of tumultuous negotiations between the White House and a moderate bloc of senators ultimately resulted in legislation that authorized the Senate.

Yet former President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the infrastructure bill and urged Republicans to oppose it, arguing it would offer Biden a major legislative victory. He attacked him again on Sunday, distinguishing McConnell.

“All the Republicans who voted for the longevity of the Democrats should be ashamed, especially Mitch McConnell, for giving a two-month stay that gave the Democrats time to work things out at the expense of our country and the Republican Party. ! ” Trump said in his statement.

But McConnell appears to pay little attention to the former president, just as he has since Trump stepped down. Trump’s attacks have rang hollow among many Senate Republicans over the summer, and many have rejected him.

The reverse is true in the House, where Trump wields greater influence over a larger group of conservative lawmakers. Republican lower house leaders reportedly opposed efforts to punish the 13 GOP lawmakers who voted for the bill, for example by stripping them of their committee duties.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/mitch-mcconnell-calls-bidens-infrastructure-174903425.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos