The Prime Minister will attend a press conference from Glasgow after visiting Scotland for the final days of the COP26 summit. Boris Johnson is traveling to Glasgow to participate in the climate summit negotiations, where a draft document setting a net zero emissions target is under consideration. Mr Johnson will hold a climate summit televised press conference around 4:30 p.m., The Sun pays off. Read more:Berwick MP suggests voters are not interested in sleaze But the climate change briefing is likely to be overshadowed by questions about the ongoing Conservative sleazy claims and controversies over MPs with second jobs. It should be toasted about MP Sir Geoffrey Cox voting remotely from the British Virgin Islands tax haven and using his Westminster office to do remote advisory work for the country. Mr Johnson could also be asked about failing to suspend MP Owen Patterson, who later resigned as an MP after being criticized for breaking lobbying rules. Tory MPs are divided over the lobbying scandal, while Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has suggested her constituents are not interested and are primarily concerned with local issues in Northumberland.



Northern Agenda’s free daily political newsletter advocates for the North by highlighting stories that policymakers cannot ignore. It is full of regional and national political stories that matter to the people here. It features the work of Dan O’Donoghue, ChronicleLive and Westminster Journal correspondent, business writer Graeme Whitfield and our North East Local Democracy reporters as well as influential political journalists from our sister titles in Liverpool and Manchester. To register, simply click on this link, enter your email address and follow the instructions. Conservative Party Vice-Chairman Andrew Bowie is due to step down to focus on his Scottish constituency as the party is embroiled in a sordid scandal. The MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine told the Conservative Party on Tuesday that he wanted to step down once a replacement was found. Conservative sources have indicated that the post will remain open to Mr Bowie if he wishes to return, the PA news agency reports. But in a statement on Wednesday, Mr Bowie said he has decided to step back from the demands of the role and focus on his constituency, where he holds a slim majority of 843 votes. Mr Bowie said: I have been honored to be vice-chairman of the Conservative and Unionist Party. However, over the past few months I have decided that I need to step back from the demands of the role to focus on representing my constituents in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. I formally asked the party yesterday if I could step down from my post and I will stay in post until they have found a successor. For a summary of North East politics and regional affairs direct to your inbox, go here to sign up for the free Northern Agenda newsletter

