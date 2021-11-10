Sachin Tendulkar, PM Modi in Brandwatch’s Top 50 Most Influential People on Twitter





Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar remains a famous figure even after his retirement. Tendulkar was among Brandwatch’s 50 Most Influential People in the World on the Twitter microblogging platform in 2021. He entered the rankings at the 35th position and is the only Indian, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to appear in the list. The Indian batting maestro has 36 million followers on Twitter and has an influence score of 93. With 72 million followers, Modi maintained his second position after musician Taylor Swift, who rose two spots to become the most influential Twitter user. Taylor and Modi both have an Influence Score of 97. Besides Tendulkar, the other newcomers on the list are Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Bruno Mars and Takafumi Horie. Some influencers who haven’t been among Brandwatch’s 50 Most Influential People on Twitter 2021 include The Weeknd, Mashi Rafael, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Alyssa Milano, Iggy Azalea, and Kevin Hart. For the second year in a row, “musician” appears to be the most influential profession on the platform, with 54% of influencers ranked falling into this category. “TV Host” is the second most influential profession on Twitter, with 12% of the top 50 influencers in this category. Business, sports, and politicians each accounted for 6% of the influencer ranked occupations. Unlike last year, only two politicians were in the top 10: Barack Obama and Narendra Modi. Of the 50 influencers identified, 61% are men and 39% women, with the majority (67%) based in the United States, followed by Brazil (13%). “Our data suggests that homebound consumers have sought to cope with the stress inflicted by the pandemic by distracting themselves with subscription and streaming services, which we believe may have caused this shift in the influence of the politics in 2020 to entertainment in 2021, “Ksenia Newton, Content Marketing Specialist, Brandwatch said in a blog post.



She also said that Brandwatch looked at the conversations of the top 50 influencers and that three themes dominated the discussions: pop culture, style / fashion / body art and sports, with the latter accounting for 35.8% of all conversations. “We used Brandwatch Audiences to find active tweeters with high influence. Audiences rank Twitter accounts according to a selection of criteria which, when added together, create their influence score. This is our measure of an account’s influence over time, based on the actual level of engagement it creates. While lots of followers, retweets and replies are helpful, the more influential the people they engage with, the better the score, ”she added. Read more news on (internet advertising India, internet advertising, India advertising, digital advertising India, media advertising India) For more updates, be socially connected with us on

Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/sachin-tendulkar-pm-modi-in-brandwatchs-top-50-most-influential-people-on-twitter-116770.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos