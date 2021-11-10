In meeting with Prime Minister Ismail, Jokowi highlights importance of protecting Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo received the visit of the Prime Minister (PM) Malaysia Dato ‘Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Wednesday (10/11/2021). During the meeting, the President stressed the importance of protecting Indonesian citizens (WNI), More precisely Indonesian workers in Malaysia. “Several of the issues we discussed earlier in the meeting were the first regarding the importance of cooperation in protecting Indonesian citizens in Malaysia,” Jokowi said after the meeting. “I encourage that the Memorandum of Understanding for the protection of Indonesian domestic workers can be concluded immediately,” he said. Not only that, Jokowi also discussed the permit for the Indonesian Community Learning Center in Malaysia. The Indonesian Community Learning Center is a forum for interaction of Indonesian citizens in a number of states in the neighboring country. One of the programs focuses on educational activities for children of Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI) in Malaysia. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Read also: Jokowi receives visit from Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yakoob “Regarding the permit for the Community Learning Center on the peninsula so that the permit can be immediately granted under the principle of the right to education for all,” Jokowi said. In addition to these two issues, President Jokowi and Prime Minister Ismail also discussed border negotiations between the two countries, both land and sea. Jokowi wants the negotiation process to be completed as soon as possible. Then we also discussed the post-pandemic economic recovery. The president said he and Prime Minister Ismail had agreed to strike a travel corridor deal. The two also exchanged thoughts on some good regional issues related to Myanmar, the South China Sea and others. Jokowi also thanked Prime Minister Ismail for his visit to Indonesia. The president hopes that this meeting will strengthen cooperation between the two countries. “As a close neighbor country and an allied nation, we must strengthen cooperation based on the principle of mutual respect and mutual benefit,” Jokowi said. Get Updates choice news and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/11/10/15031281/bertemu-pm-ismail-jokowi-tekankan-pentingnya-perlindungan-tenaga-kerja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos