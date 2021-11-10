Malaysia and Indonesia to Launch Staged Travel Corridor | Malaysia





Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (left) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are pictured in Istana Bogor in Jakarta on November 10, 2021. Photo by Bernama JAKARTA, November 10 Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to establish a travel corridor between the two countries through the Travel Corridor Arrangement or the Vaccinated Travel Path Arrangement, as the two countries recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said relevant ministers will refine the initiative so that the border between the two countries involving the Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Lumpur-Bali-Kuala Lumpur links can be opened. A joint statement will be made to announce the opening of the border between Malaysia and Indonesia, he said at a joint press conference with President Joko Widodo in Istana Bogor in conjunction with his inaugural official visit of three days that started yesterday. Regarding Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia, he assured that the welfare and protection of Indonesians working in Malaysia will continue to be preserved. Ismail Sabri said the Workers’ Housing and Equipment Minimum Standards Act 1990 (Act 446) amended last year ensures comfortable housing for employees, not only for Malaysians but also for foreigners, including from Indonesia. The Prime Minister also assured that the Memorandum of Understanding on the recruitment and protection of Indonesian domestic workers in Malaysia between the Ministry of Human Resources of Malaysia and the Ministry of Manpower of Indonesia will be finalized as soon as possible. . He said Indonesian workers can take advantage of the Malaysian government’s extended recalibration program until the end of this year by returning home voluntarily or working legally. Cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia in the field of culture will also be strengthened through the joint inscription on Unesco of several other collectively inherited elements of cultural heritage, said the Prime Minister. Joint inscription in the future could prevent the relationship from being compromised as Malaysia and Indonesia share many similarities in various fields including customs, traditions and cultural heritage. In 2020, the two countries made a joint entry to Unesco for Pantun by multinational nomination. Regarding the delimitation of the maritime border between the two countries, Ismail Sabri gave assurances that Malaysia remains determined to find a solution to finalize the issue. There are four related issues; two issues have been resolved and can be signed, he said. Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri and Jokowi agreed that the Myanmar issue needs to be well addressed, as the impact of the issues in the country has had an effect on Malaysia in terms of the arrival of Rohingya refugees in Malaysia, who are now more than 200,000. At the end of the press conference, Ismail Sabri invited Jokowi to pay an official visit to Malaysia. Jokowi has made two official visits to Malaysia since taking office as president. Earlier, Ismail Sabri and Jokowi witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding between Malaysia and Indonesia for cooperation in education and customs. The signing of the two MoUs is a demonstration of the level of good relations long established between Malaysia and Indonesia. During the visit, Ismail Sabri was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Charge d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq. Bernama

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2021/11/10/malaysia-indonesia-to-start-phased-travel-corridor/2019838 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos