Boris Johnson does not wear a face mask on the train for COP26

Boris Johnson was again seen without a mask in Euston as he boarded a train to Glasgow (Photo: LNP)

Boris Johnson again refused to wear a face mask upon arriving at London Euston station to catch the train to Glasgow for COP26.

The Prime Minister was returning to the top as negotiations reached a critical point in efforts to keep warming below 1.5 ° C.

He has been accused by opposition parties of being scared as his Conservative party faces sordid accusations because of the second jobs held by various MPs.

He also fueled controversy by leaving his face uncovered for the second time this week, despite repeated criticism from health experts.

Mr Johnson did not wear a blanket during a visit to a hospital on Monday and was also pictured without a mask during the COP’s opening ceremony last week.

He has been criticized for failing to protect vulnerable groups, including 95-year-old national treasure Sir David Attenborough, who sat next to him in Glasgow.

Mr Johnson, who returned home after his last visit to the COP, boarded a busy Avanti service bound for the Scottish town around 9 a.m.

Travelers to England are not legally required to wear a mask on trains, but company guidelines say people must wear one in crowded spaces unless they are medically exempt.

The PM walked through Euston without a mask, against the direction of the railway company (Photo: LNP)



Mr Johnson was surrounded by helpers as he boarded the train, most of whom were not wearing masks (Photo: LNP)

It is still legal to wear a mask on trains in Scotland, meaning the Prime Minister was forced to wear one while crossing the border or risked a fine.

Photos of the Prime Minister arriving in Glasgow showed Mr Johnson and wearing a mask emblazoned with the Union Jack.

The Avantis website states: In accordance with government guidelines for England, please respect others and, with some exceptions, wear a face cover in crowded spaces throughout your trip.

If you are traveling to Wales or Scotland, you must wear a face covering (with some exceptions) when you are at stations and on board the train, in accordance with local government guidelines.



The Prime Minister had found his mask by the time he arrived in Glasgow (Photo: Reuters)



It is still the law in Scotland to wear a mask indoors (Photo: PA)

Asked about wearing a mask in the past, Mr Johnson said it is in people’s personal judgment to wear one and when.

But health officials have called on him to lead by example in demonstrating that the virus is still a threat as transmission rates are high.

Asked about photos of Mr Johnson walking around a hospital without a mask, Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News: I am not not sitting on the fence of it where you are large amounts of virus transmitted, everyone must do everything to avoid contracting the virus or inadvertently transmitting it.

We know that wearing a mask reduces the risk, we know that maintaining the physical distance reduces the risk, we know that hygiene by washing your hands regularly and coughing in your elbow reduces the risk.

We should do everything and we should not rely on a single intervention like vaccination alone.

Mr Johnson was still likely to return to Scotland for the end of the summit, but it was believed he would wait until later in the week.

Labor Ed Miliband accused him of using the day trip as a useful way to distract from the dirt surrounding the Conservative Party.

There have been days of bad headlines involving Tory MPs after a botched attempt to reform House of Commons disciplinary procedures to protect Owen Paterson, who has since resigned.

Mr Johnson skipped a debate on home issues on Monday as he said his trip to the hospital could not be rearranged.

