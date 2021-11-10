Politics
Boris Johnson does not wear a face mask on the train for COP26
Boris Johnson again refused to wear a face mask upon arriving at London Euston station to catch the train to Glasgow for COP26.
The Prime Minister was returning to the top as negotiations reached a critical point in efforts to keep warming below 1.5 ° C.
He has been accused by opposition parties of being scared as his Conservative party faces sordid accusations because of the second jobs held by various MPs.
He also fueled controversy by leaving his face uncovered for the second time this week, despite repeated criticism from health experts.
Mr Johnson did not wear a blanket during a visit to a hospital on Monday and was also pictured without a mask during the COP’s opening ceremony last week.
He has been criticized for failing to protect vulnerable groups, including 95-year-old national treasure Sir David Attenborough, who sat next to him in Glasgow.
Mr Johnson, who returned home after his last visit to the COP, boarded a busy Avanti service bound for the Scottish town around 9 a.m.
Travelers to England are not legally required to wear a mask on trains, but company guidelines say people must wear one in crowded spaces unless they are medically exempt.
It is still legal to wear a mask on trains in Scotland, meaning the Prime Minister was forced to wear one while crossing the border or risked a fine.
Photos of the Prime Minister arriving in Glasgow showed Mr Johnson and wearing a mask emblazoned with the Union Jack.
The Avantis website states: In accordance with government guidelines for England, please respect others and, with some exceptions, wear a face cover in crowded spaces throughout your trip.
If you are traveling to Wales or Scotland, you must wear a face covering (with some exceptions) when you are at stations and on board the train, in accordance with local government guidelines.
Asked about wearing a mask in the past, Mr Johnson said it is in people’s personal judgment to wear one and when.
But health officials have called on him to lead by example in demonstrating that the virus is still a threat as transmission rates are high.
Asked about photos of Mr Johnson walking around a hospital without a mask, Dr David Nabarro, the World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News: I am not not sitting on the fence of it where you are large amounts of virus transmitted, everyone must do everything to avoid contracting the virus or inadvertently transmitting it.
We know that wearing a mask reduces the risk, we know that maintaining the physical distance reduces the risk, we know that hygiene by washing your hands regularly and coughing in your elbow reduces the risk.
We should do everything and we should not rely on a single intervention like vaccination alone.
Mr Johnson was still likely to return to Scotland for the end of the summit, but it was believed he would wait until later in the week.
Labor Ed Miliband accused him of using the day trip as a useful way to distract from the dirt surrounding the Conservative Party.
There have been days of bad headlines involving Tory MPs after a botched attempt to reform House of Commons disciplinary procedures to protect Owen Paterson, who has since resigned.
Mr Johnson skipped a debate on home issues on Monday as he said his trip to the hospital could not be rearranged.
MORE: Boris walks through maskless hospital after dodging Parliament
MORE: Absent Boris branded tin pot dictator as only 50 Tories watch sordid debate
Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]
For more stories like this,see our news page.
Get your latest news, wellness stories, insights and more
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/11/10/boris-johnson-fails-to-wear-face-mask-on-train-to-cop26-15575311/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]