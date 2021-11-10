Australia-Indonesia: burn the boats | The interpreter





Last week, the Australian Border Force released photographs of Indonesian fishing boats on fire was allegedly caught fishing illegally in Australian waters. Border force reported he had found 16 Indonesian ships operating illegally near Rowley Shoals Marine Park off the north coast of Western Australia. Three boats were immediately set on fire, while 16 others were escorted out of Australian waters. The Border Force said it seized illegal fishing gear and 630 kilograms of trepang, or sea cucumbers, as evidence. Indonesian authorities, through the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, quickly requested more details. Bans at sea regularly sting sensitivities and the timing could prove tricky with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne set to travel to Jakarta. Pending an explanation, the ministry announced that he would postpone the Jawline-Arafura Joint Maritime Patrol with Australia. Australia has already torched Indonesian fishing boats found in its economic exclusion zone go back decades, and the latter case marked the second time in 2021. In 2019, Australia destroyed Indonesian fishing boat found with illegal shark fin capture, and earlier, in 2017, Indonesian ships were destroyed in waters near Darwin. Indonesia has its own story of sinking ships interfere in national waters. During President Joko Widodo’s first term, Indonesia sank hundreds of illegal foreign fishing boats. Then the Minister of Maritime Affairs, Susi Pudjiastuti, asserted that the sinking of vessels would be effective in deterring illegal fishing, and Indonesia also strongly supported the campaign against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in as a transnational crime. Although Indonesia is no longer actively sinking foreign ships and Susi has since stepped down, she openly supported Australia’s actions and encouraged Indonesia to redouble its efforts to combat IUU fishing. Even though the Indonesian government is obligated to protect its citizens, it should still support measures to combat IUU fishing. But is it legal under international law to burn illegal foreign fishing vessels in the economic exclusion zones of riparian states? Under 73 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, coastal states have the sovereign right to explore, exploit, conserve and manage the living resources of the exclusive economic zone and this extends to the taking of such measures, including boarding, inspection, arrest and legal proceedings, to the extent necessary to ensure compliance with laws and regulations. However, article 73 also specifies that [a]arrested vessels and their crews shall be released without delay upon posting of a reasonable bond or other security. So that leaves open the question of whether Australia, or Indonesia for that matter, fulfilled the obligations of prompt release of crews even in the event of the destruction of the vessel? According to ABC News, Rear Admiral Mark Hill of the Australian Border Force noted Indonesian fishermen were not surprised: they are used to it because unfortunately we see some repeat offenders. So it seems clear that Australia is also burning ships in the hope of creating a deterrent effect. Paynes’ visit to Jakarta for a meeting with his counterpart Retno Marsudi offers the two countries the opportunity to discuss maritime cooperation. The past experience with asylum seeker boats traveling from Indonesia to Australia makes the issues familiar, but continued dialogue is important. IUU fishing is increasingly central to concerns as concerns for sustainability and the marine environment become more prominent in the world. But sovereignty issues will continue to be difficult to manage. Even though the Indonesian government is obligated to protect its citizens, it should still support measures to combat IUU fishing, including Australia’s vessel burning policy, to show that it is not having double standards in the matter. law enforcement.

