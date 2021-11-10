Far from Glasgow, Xi Jinping lays the foundations for China 3.0

As world leaders gather and haggle over emissions targets in smoky rooms and hotels at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, one man is conspicuous in his absence. Chinese President Xi Jinping remains stuck in Beijing, his eyes firmly fixed on what is likely to be a defining moment for the country’s political future: the plenary meeting of the Chinese Communist Party.

Plenary Party meetings are notoriously secretive. Hundreds of top Chinese leaders, who make up the Central Committee, gather in Beijing every year, chart the course of the country’s future, and disperse. Even the compatriots they lead find themselves in the dark, save for a brief and superficial press release outlining the proceedings. Despite this, it remains possible to achieve what President Xi hopes to achieve this week.

First, the facts that we know. The powers that be in Beijing have said that President Xi has introduced a landmark resolution on the major historical achievements and experiences of the CCP as the organization completes its 100th year of existence. Historic resolutions are a rare thing in the dark world of Chinese politics, and have been used to express the Party’s views on its history, achievements, and failures. Only Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping presented similar resolutions in 1945 and 1981 respectively. While Mao used such a resolution as an instrument to justify his grip on the Party, Deng Xiaoping used it to call for an end to the excesses of Maos’ Cultural Revolution, which plunged Chinese society into chaos and resulted in the death of millions of people. . Thanks to his willingness to redefine Chinese history, we can conclude two things about Xis’ intentions.

First, the introduction of this resolution is a continuation of the Chinese president’s efforts to project himself as a transformational figure in Chinese politics. From his use of a plenary meeting in 2016 to rank among the top leaders, to his abolition of presidential term limits in 2018, Xi has gained power and has stood as no leader since Mao. His effort to reinterpret the history of the CCP, a tool used only by Deng and Mao before him, aims to extol his leadership and accomplishments while strengthening his position at the top.

Second, Xi will likely use this opportunity to define the ideology and goals of the CCP and therefore of China. Dengs’ 1981 use of a landmark resolution helped to convey that the Maoist era was over and laid the groundwork for the economic and political reforms that would transform China. Xi hopes to do no less.

A new economic model for China

It has been impossible to keep the CCP out of the world headlines in recent months. From the crackdown on tech czars, pop stars and private education providers and the drive to build self-sufficiency in key technologies to the bailout refusal of heavily indebted real estate companies, a major shift is underway. in Chinese politics. Beijing has presented these changes through the prism of awkward and impenetrable phrases like common prosperity, national rejuvenation and the Chinese dream. Xi’s ultimate goal, expressed with conviction by Chinese analyst Jude Blanchette, is to build a People’s Republic of China 3.0.

To begin with, the goal of Chinese economic development will likely be reinvented. In Deng Xiaoping’s day, Beijing’s goal was to accumulate wealth and resources that would help China become a moderately prosperous society. At a ceremony to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP in June, President Xi said that goal had been achieved.

However, Beijing’s elites have recognized that China’s continued growth at all costs comes at a high price. Income inequalities have skyrocketed, living standards have stagnated and environmental ecosystems have suffered serious damage. At the plenary meeting, Xi hopes to reorient China towards a new economic model that emphasizes fair distribution as well as rapid growth.

This can be seen for example in the new development framework which has chosen not to focus on a blind pursuit of higher GDP in favor of a more nuanced growth model that monitors innovation, standards environmental and productivity. Beijing’s pursuit of a more sustainable business model also explains its reluctance to bail out ailing real estate developer Evergrande. For Xi, Evergrandes’ problems are symbolic of a bygone era when companies forgot to be cautious and continued to grow in the hope that Beijing would foot the bill in case things went wrong.

Beijing’s crackdown on key players in the Chinese tech ecosystem also grew out of growing skepticism from mainstream platform companies like Alibaba, Meituan and Didi. As cult followers enjoyed by tech moguls like Jack Ma threatened the CCP, there has been a growing desire to shift private funding from capital-hungry platform companies to general-purpose technologies like AI and 5G.

By cracking down on a series of private enterprises in all sectors, Xi has made it clear that he expects the Chinese private sector to follow the line and help the CCP’s goals. The fact that Chinese billionaires and celebrities are lining up to donate huge sums to various charitable causes shows that Xis’s message has been received loud and clear. China’s golden age will go down in history and be replaced by a more egalitarian and sustainable model.

Vision Xis for China 3.0

Xi’s vision for a PRC 3.0 will also take into account the fact that China finds itself in the midst of an increasingly hostile international environment. Public perceptions of China have turned dramatically negative globally as the big competition with the United States and aligned powers like India has intensified. The much-vaunted dual traffic strategy and elements of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP) indicate Xis’ vision for his country in the age of competition. The first hopes to move China away from dependence on international markets and turn to an economic model focused on domestic demand.

Beijing has watched its deadly trade war with America, the suspension of the trade deal with the EU, and global efforts to move supply chains away from China with growing concern. Through dual circulation, China hopes to focus on strengthening high-end manufacturing and key technology capabilities at the domestic level. U.S. actions against 5G giants Huawei and ZTE have shaken Beijing’s leadership. Determined not to lose in the upcoming battle over high tech, Xi has realized that technology is national security and will undoubtedly include the same in his vision for PRC 3.0.

China’s efforts to locate data, step up investment in basic and advanced research, and build self-reliance in key areas like semiconductors are all evidence of Beijing’s rush to make China a leader in innovation by 2035. While technological breakthroughs will aid economic competition with Washington and its allies, Xis PRC 3.0 will also see technology deployed to serve national security interests. As efforts to better integrate the private sector with defense needs, commonly referred to as military-civilian fusion, take off, Beijing’s technological advancements will serve to amplify China’s growing power in defense and national security.

Few things illustrate Xis’ vision better than his absence from the climate talks. After making whatever climate concessions he can in advance, Xi remains focused in Beijing on domestic change as world leaders seek to chart the future of climate policy in Glasgow. Xi understands that in order for his country to rise into a firm reality, it must be China first. When China re-engages with the world, it will do so on its own terms.

The author is Associate Researcher, Strategic Studies Program, Observer Research Foundation (ORF). The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

