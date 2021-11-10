Boris Johnson will give a big press conference starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday





Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. PM will deliver remarks from Glasgow this afternoon (November 10), the sun reports, after heading north again for COP26. The Prime Minister urged countries to “do their utmost” before returning to the Glasgow summit. READ MOREHuman remains found in garden 20 miles from Fred and Rose West’s home Labor called on Boris Johnson to “take charge” of the UN’s Cop26 climate summit during his return visit on Wednesday, fearing the conference is “not on track to hold” the commitment to prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5 ° C. Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband said: “It is difficult to avoid the suspicion that the Prime Minister sees a day trip to the police officer as a useful way to distract himself from the dirt surrounding the Conservative Party rather than a chance to take control and engage in substance like a statesman. “It is high time Boris Johnson recognized that he is not a commentator but that he has to take charge of a summit that is not on the right track. “We are miles away from where we need to be in halving emissions required by 2030. You can sign up for all the latest TV and Showbiz content here “It is time for the government to face this truth, stop the greenwash and put maximum pressure on all parties to step up and agree to an exit from Glasgow to keep 1.5 alive.” It comes amid criticism from those at Cop26, including the Prime Minister, using planes for short trips. The Prime Minister will be joined by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Glasgow, where he will meet heads of delegations and other groups. Stay up to date with the latest news from your Birmingham street or neighborhood or the West Midlands with our Birmingham News email updates.

