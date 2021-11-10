Dalai Lama says Chinese leaders ‘don’t understand’ diversity





TOKYO (AP) The exiled spiritual leader of Tibet, the Dalai Lama, has said that Chinese leaders do not understand the variety of different cultures and that the ruling communist parties’ penchant for strict social control can be harmful. The 86-year-old Buddhist monk also said on Wednesday that he wanted to stay at home in India, where he has lived since 1959 after an uprising against the Chinese regime in Tibet failed, rather than get involved in complicated politics. between China, led by the officially atheist Communist Party, and strongly Buddhist Taiwan. Speaking at an online press conference hosted by the Tokyo Foreign Correspondents Club, the Dalai Lama said there were no plans to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and declined to comment on Xis’ plans. to remain in power for a third term of five years. The Chinese Communist leaders, they do not understand the variety of different cultures, he said. In reality, too much control will hurt people. China exercises rigid control over all religions and in recent years has intensified a campaign of cultural assimilation targeting Tibetans, Turkish Uyghur Muslims and other minority groups. The Dalai Lama said he did not want to get involved in local and political difficulties, but was determined to make contributions to the brothers and sisters in Taiwan and mainland China. This situation is quite complicated, he said. Sometimes I really feel like this simple Buddhist monk (doesn’t want to) (get involved) in complicated politics, he laughed. The Dalai Lama retired from politics in 2011, but remains a major force in the preservation of Tibetan traditions. China castigates him as an advocate for Tibet’s independence and has not had direct contact with his officials for over a decade. The Dalai Lama says he is simply arguing for substantial autonomy for Tibet and protection of its original Buddhist culture. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the door to dialogue and engagement with the Dalai Lama remains open, but Beijing will not discuss the status of Tibet. What the Dalai Lama’s side should do is give up its position on dividing China, end its secessionist activities and take concrete steps to gain the trust of the central government and the Chinese people, Wang said. during a daily briefing on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/dalai-lama-xi-jinping-china-tibet-tokyo-2d5e29a486263a50da4209dda7e62722 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos