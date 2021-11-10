Politics
President Xi Jinping Says China “Ready to Work with the United States” in Letter to National Committee on US-China Relations
President Xi Jinping said mutual loss would follow the confrontation between China and the United States, warning that cooperation between the two nations was “the only right choice.”
President Xi Jinping has publicly expressed his willingness to work with the United States to strengthen the relationship between the two nations, which he called one of the “most important” in the world.
The Chinese president offered the olive branch in a congratulatory letter addressed and read to the National Committee on US-China Relations at its annual gala dinner by Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang.
“I wish to express my gratitude and gratitude to the committee and its members for your long-standing dedication to the growth of Sino-US relations in exchanges and cooperation between our countries in various fields,” began the letter from President Xi. , before setting out on a way forward for the two nations to strengthen their ties.
He stressed that Sino-US relations are now at a “critical historical moment” and warned of the conflict, saying it will only harm both countries.
“The two countries will gain in cooperation and lose in confrontation,” Xi said.
“Cooperation is the only right choice. “
The letter further clarified whether the two sides could manage their relationship “is about the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples, and about the future of the world.”
Finally, President Xi said that “China is ready to work with the United States to strengthen exchanges and cooperation at all levels” on the basis of the principles of mutual respect and cooperation and peaceful coexistence.
He said that together, the two countries will also tackle “regional and international issues as well as global challenges and, meanwhile, properly manage the differences, in order to put Sino-US relations back on track for healthy development. and regular “.
Concluding his letter, President Xi hoped that the Committee and all those who value Sino-US relations “will build confidence, continue your good work, and contribute even more wisdom and strength to the advancement of Sino friendship.” -american for the benefit of the people of our two countries and the world.
The Chinese president’s partnership offer follows a steady rise in tensions with the United States, most recently over President Joe Biden’s pledge to defend Taiwan against the Asian superpower should an attack be launched on the island nation .
China’s spokesperson, The Global Times, previously condemned the Taiwanese leader’s decision to confirm the presence of US forces on the island, saying the move “beckons” and could “start a war.”
“Whatever the purpose, the fact that American troops are stationed in Taiwan has passed the limit. This is one of the most dangerous factors that could trigger a war in the Taiwan Strait, ”the Chinese publication said in late October.
In his remarks to the National Committee on Wednesday, the Chinese ambassador said President Xi’s letter reflected “China’s positive attitude and stance on the development of Sino-US relations.”
He added that his country’s policy towards the United States was “highly consistent” and “stable”.
“We always keep in mind the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries and around the world, and treat China-US relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.
Qin also rejected the view shared by some that Sino-US relations “cannot go back to the past.”
“Today, the interests of our two countries remain deeply integrated, our shared responsibility for global peace, stability and prosperity remain unchanged. Our people remain passionate about friendship and interaction with each other.
“Cooperation was, is and always will be the only right choice for us. In recent years, Sino-US relations have been seriously compromised, it does not serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples, nor does it correspond to the trend of the world. “
Qin also pointed out that China was eager to work with the Biden administration as Presidents Xi and Joe Biden prepared to make a phone call.
The virtual meeting could take place as early as next week, a source told Reuters, however, a date has yet to be officially confirmed.
