Donald Trump represents a unique “domestic threat”





Representative Liz Cheney took a risk when she became one of the Republican Party’s most vocal critics of Donald Trump and his anti-democratic efforts. In most cases, the Wyoming congresswoman paid the price for doing what few other members of her party were prepared to do.

Cheney was expelled from her leadership position in the Republican House Conference; she has seen several main rivals launch campaigns against her; and the House Freedom Caucus has expressed interest in removing Cheney from his party affiliation on Capitol Hill.

However, it does not change course. Over the weekend, the MP appeared on Fox News and said, “I think the only way the Republican Party can move forward with force is to reject the lie, to reject what is happening. passed Jan. 6, to reject the efforts President Trump made, frankly, to steal the election, and if we tell voters the truth. “

Yesterday in New Hampshire, Cheney took it a step further. The Associated Press reported overnight:

Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming said on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump is at war “with the rule of law and the Constitution” and that GOP lawmakers who sit in silence are supporting his efforts. Cheney, a Trump critic who is vice chairman of a Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising, said the challenge now is whether citizens will do their duty and “stand up for the Constitution and will defend the truth “.

“Will we put the duty of taking the oath above partisan politics or will we look away from danger and threat, embrace lies and allow the liar?” Cheney asked. “There is no gray area when it comes to this question, when it comes to this moment. There is no common ground.”

The MP added: “We also face a domestic threat that we have never faced before a former president who tries to undo the foundations of our constitutional republic, aided by political leaders who have willingly taken themselves hostages of this dangerous and irrational man. “

As part of the same trip to New Hampshire, where the first presidential primary was held, Cheney told Fox News that many of her fellow Republicans thank her for standing up to Trump, though they were unwilling to do it in public.

“It’s a real reflection of the times we live in that in private and behind the scenes there are a lot of Republicans saying, ‘Thank you for what you do. We wish we could be more public, ”said the Wyoming lawmaker. . “People who understand that what the former president says is dangerous, is not true, and who know that our party must be a party based on the truth, that we cannot accept the lie.”

The problem is, the party has already embraced the lie. Three-quarters of GOP voters embraced Trump’s big lie as if it were true, and the number has grown steadily over the year, even as our electoral reality has become more evident.

When Cheney asked yesterday, “Are we going to put the duty of our oath above partisan politics or are we going to look away from danger and threat, embrace lies and allow the liar?” it was a rhetorical question, but a painful majority of Republican voters nonetheless replied that they preferred the latter to the former.

The member seems eager to offer an alternative vision within a party that does not want it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/liz-cheney-donald-trump-represents-unique-domestic-threat-n1283653 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos