Howard Stern suggests he should run for president in 2024, claims he would beat Donald Trump’s “a–“

Longtime radio personality Howard Stern claimed on his Tuesday show that he would beat former President Trump’s “a–” if he ran against him for president in 2024.

While discussing the media coverage of his criticism of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers about his cheating on his coronavirus vaccination status, Stern suddenly said he should run for president.

WARNING: THIS CLIP CONTAINS VULGAR LANGUAGE

HOWARD SERN SUGGESTS TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO TAKE DISINFECTANTS AND FALL DEAD

“I saw this morning as I woke up, the front page of the Daily Mail, the TMZ, my comments on Aaron Rodgers were great news,” Stern told co-host Robin Quivers. “I think I’m going to run for president. I think I’m running the country.”

“If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him,” Quivers said, to which Stern replied, “I’m going to beat his a–.”

Radio talk show host Howard Stern launches his show on Sirius Satellite Radio on January 9, 2006 at Network Studios at Rockefeller Center in New York City. (Getty Images)

HOWARD SERN BEHIND COMMENTS SUGGESTING TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO TAKE DISINFECTANTS

Stern added that in a debate, he would simply play a clip of Trump “trying to fix the election” over and over again, although it is not known exactly which clip he was referring to.

“There is no way I will lose,” he said.

Stern’s once close relationship with Trump deteriorated after his election as president in 2016. Trump had been a frequent guest on his show over the years.

Television and radio personality Howard Stern arrives at ABC studio in New York City. (Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images)

HOWARD SERN CALLS FOR F — ING AARON RODGERS TO BE EXCLUDED FROM NFL IN INJURY RANT

Stern maintained his support for Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, throughout the election, and declined an invitation from Trump to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Stern stepped up his criticism of Trump throughout his presidency, claiming at one point that the latter was “disgusted” by his own supporters, and mocking him for speculating on the effectiveness of several possible treatments for the coronavirus. , such as the ingestion of disinfectants, in the early days of the pandemic.

Although Trump later claimed he was sarcastic, Stern suggested his supporters inject disinfectant to see if it worked.

Flanked by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, President Trump speaks at the White House on March 19, 2020 in Washington, DC (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

