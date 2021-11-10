Meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Jokowi discusses national border issues for the protection of Indonesian migrant workers

President Joko Widodo raised various important issues during Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yakoob’s visit to the Presidential Palace in Bogor on Wednesday 10/11. Jokowi hopes that the issue of national borders can be resolved soon.

We want to complete the negotiations on national borders, both land and sea, so that they can be resolved immediately. And we hope that because this has been a long progress, we hope that as soon as possible this problem can be solved immediately, Jokowi said.

In response to this question, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail also said that several important issues related to the border between the two countries have been agreed. However, neither Jokowi nor Ismail explained this in detail in a joint press release.

On the sea border between Malaysia and Indonesia, we agreed that there are four related issues, two issues have already been resolved and can be signed, so we both agreed that what can be signed, we let’s sign it first, no need to wait for four problems to be solved simultaneously. So I think half of the problem we were able to solve. And this time we can speed up, Ismail said.





International relations observer Teuku Rezasyah said border negotiations between countries were not easy. According to him, national borders are very difficult to define because they usually always move according to nature.

Therefore, border surveillance requires advanced technology, very good and regular surveillance in the field is required, and we are dealing with an uneven location. You have to tie it down everywhere, so because of that the discussion is indeed complicated, also at the same time in the two countries there are very few experts in international law, because diplomats are always fast so it is very difficult to put people who specialize in dealing with it for 10 to 15 years, so we need very good data collection, for example dialogue to dialogue, in turn, he told VOA.

In addition, he said, periodic research is needed to determine the borders between the two countries. He also revealed that the importance of the ability of both countries to be able to document proof of ownership of an area is the responsibility of each country. By addressing these issues at this meeting, he hoped that each country could immediately plan the stages of negotiations which would certainly be long with satisfactory results.

The impact is that the bureaucracies of the two countries have to move, but this will be determined by the credibility of the two leaders, if Pak Jokowi says that I will step down the presidency in 2024, it means that it is less than three years ago and we must immediately make a decision. Time range, we need to establish a detailed agenda of activities, and Malaysia should do the same, he said.

Pprotection of migrant workers

During this meeting, Jokowi also urged the immediate conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding or Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the protection of Indonesian workers (TKI) in Malaysia.

First, regarding the importance of cooperation in the protection of Indonesian citizens residing in Malaysia. I encourage the early conclusion of the MoU on the protection of Indonesian domestic workers, Jokowi said.

In addition, Jokowi also requested that the establishment permit community learning center located in Peninsular Malaysia is also granted in accordance with the principle of the right to education for all.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail assured that the protection of migrant workers in his country would be done in the best possible way. The Ministry of Human Resources (which in Indonesia is called the Ministry of Manpower) has published a program called e-salary which allows foreign workers to complain when they are involved in labor issues in Malaysia. .

If there are issues related to late payment of wages or issues related to employees who are not satisfied with the treatment provided by their employer or employee them, they can continue to complain direct at the Department of Human Resources. This is to offer protection to workers who could be mistreated, with the issue of wages and others for which they could not file a complaint, explained Ismail.

He also assured that there would be important developments in the MoU for the protection of ITKs in Malaysia, under his leadership.

The President and I took note of the progress of the process to prioritize the Memorandum of Understanding on the recruitment and protection of Indonesian domestic honor in Malaysia between the Ministry of Human Resources and Manpower and I have already assured the president that we will speed up the signing of the memorandum of understanding. between the Ministry of Human Resources and the Ministry of Manpower in Indonesia, he said.

In addition, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail also granted concessions to TKI whose employment contracts in Malaysia had expired by conducting a recalibration program. This way, TKIs can extend their employment contract in Malaysia without having to return to Indonesia first.

Migrant Care executive director Wahyu Susilo said Jokowi’s meeting with the Malaysian prime minister had not produced concrete results. Under Jokowi’s leadership, he said, there has been no attempt to produce a memorandum of understanding on the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia, which has expired since 2016.





So why, for example, the problem of our domestic workers has accumulated in Malaysia, because we have no basis to resolve cases. So, no matter how much the PM says ideal, for example the electronic salary, there is no legal basis without the MoU being revised, without the MoU being renewed. “So the main problem is the position of the MoU, which has been the status quo since 2016, and not the strong will of the Malaysian government, also the Indonesian government, because the MoU only appears when you meet the Malaysian Prime Minister, but after that it’s over, “he told VOA.

He hopes that when the MoU is renewed, the government will have to include Law No.18 of 2017 and ASEAN’s regional commitments on the protection of migrant workers.

According to him, as long as the MoU expires, more and more cases of human trafficking and torture of Indonesian migrant workers cannot be resolved.

Economic issues

At the meeting, the two leaders also discussed the economic recovery of the two countries after the COVID-19 pandemic. Jokowi welcomed the 49% increase in trade between the two countries between January and August 2021 compared to the same period last year. The two countries also agreed to immediately open their borders to speed up economic recovery.





And in order to support economic recovery efforts, we have also agreed to travel corridor layout that we will gradually open one by one, Jokowi said.

In line with Jokowi, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail also said he would soon open international travel between the two countries in stages. However, the two did not specify when exactly when the policy would be implemented.

I agree with Mr. President, the relevant minister will consider in detail, so that we start to open the country, we can open our borders, maybe our first steps start with Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Kuala Lumpur, and Kuala Lumpur-Bali -Kuala Lumpur. So, God willing, if the details are speeded up, we agreed earlier that we would make a joint statement to announce the opening of the border between Malaysia and Indonesia, finally.

The two leaders also discussed the issue of the Myanmar-South China Sea conflict. [gi/ab]