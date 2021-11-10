Federal judge rejects Trump offer to block release of Jan.6 documentsExBulletin





A judge has rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to prevent the release of documents to a House committee investigating the riot on the United States Capitol.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A judge blocked Donald Trump’s attempt to block the public from seeing what he did on January 6. The decision fell last night. The former president has claimed a right to secrecy, saying he should be able to prevent Congress from reviewing documents relating to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. He claimed executive privilege, the power of a president to keep certain communications private. The judge rejected this because he is no longer president and Congress is doing its job. Trump’s lawyers are appealing, but House Inquiry President Rep. Bennie Thompson calls the move a big win. NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is here with us this morning. Hi Dominique.

DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: Hello, Rachel.

MARTIN: Remind us exactly what documents the committee is looking for here.

MONTANARO: Well, the congressional investigative panel is looking for more information on what happened on January 6th. You know, what did the president know? When did he find out? And what was he saying and what was he doing behind the scenes until this day and the day of? We have a lot of different, you know, timelines and details of what could have happened. There are some 800 pages of information they are looking for. They examine communications like emails, visitor logs. They also want to review draft speeches, talking points, memos with possible legal strategies. Investigators say, you know, it’s to seek that information because, in their own words, the then president was instrumental in fomenting the collapse of the rule of law.

And remember here; the panel has stepped up its pressure and actions in recent days – issued nearly two dozen subpoenas to people close to the president, asking them to testify. Most of them refused to come forward on purpose, and the former president was trying to assert executive privilege.

MARTIN: OK, so say more about what the judge decided then.

MONTANARO: Well, judge Tanya Chutkan said she agreed with congressional investigators who say that, let’s quote, uncovering and accepting the underlying causes of the Jan.6 attack is an unsurpassed question – of unparalleled public importance. She said that the search for this information is linked to our fundamental democratic institutions and the public’s confidence in them. And she went on to say that it is in the public interest to shed light on what happened and prevent such events from happening again. Now Trump had sued the National Archives for trying to protect the records, keeping them out of public view. This is because the current president, Joe Biden, has decided not to exercise executive privilege. The judge punctuated this in his ruling, saying presidents are not kings and the plaintiff is not president.

MARTIN: I mean, the Trump team says it’s attractive. But, I mean, could we see these documents released?

MONTANARO: The timeline here is that the files could be released to Congress as early as Friday, but Trump is trying to keep those documents secret until the United States Court of Appeals can intervene. Trump’s team says a president needs, citing, “full and frank advice,” and that wouldn’t be possible if every communication became public. Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson, who you alluded to earlier and chairing the committee, dismissed Trump’s call as an attempt to delay and impede. Here he was reacting on CNN last night.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

BENNIE THOMPSON: We are a nation of laws. So if you take your problem to court and lose, then you have to fend for yourself and face it and not be a spoiled kid.

MONTANARO: And Trump’s team and associates could certainly try to delay things after the midterm election, believing, you know, Republicans are likely to win the House and end this investigation.

MARTIN: I mean, so on that, on the political implications, do Republicans think there’s any water in doing all of this for them?

MONTANARO: I mean, Republicans just don’t want all of this to be the center of attention in 2022. They feel they have the momentum right now, until next year, and they don’t think it all. just not in a spotlight on Jan. 6 benefits them at all politically. So they’re okay with what Trump wants to do and are trying to be able to push it back out of the way.

MARTIN: Domenico Montanaro of NPR. Thank you. We appreciate that.

MONTANARO: You’re welcome.

