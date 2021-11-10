‘No holy cows,’ says Pak PM Imran Khan as SC prepares him on 2014 terrorism case, South Asia News





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that there were “no sacred cows” in Pakistan as he was grilled by Pakistan’s Supreme Court in a case related to the 2014 school massacre by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorist group (TTP).

He claimed that a national action plan was introduced after the terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS). Khan was not in power at the time of the attack, but his government is under pressure after reaching a truce with the TTP.

TTP activists attacked the APS in December 2014, killing more than 150 people, mostly school children.

The parents of the children had argued before the Supreme Court to demand action against the country’s leaders. The Chief Justice of Pakistan had summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to this matter.

“Parents ask where the security system was [that day]? Despite our full orders, nothing has been done, “Pakistan’s chief justice said, quoted by Geo TV, a Pakistani media outlet.

Calling on Imran Khan’s government to implement its October 20 verdict, the court asked the prime minister to ensure that justice is served in the case. On October 20, the court asked the federal government to report the security breaches in the attack.

Pakistani government is currently in talks with TTP in what it calls a reconciliation process

The court grilled Imran Khan about it.

“We bring them [TTP] go back to the negotiating table instead of taking action against them? “asked the court.” Are we going to surrender again? “

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said this week that a “complete ceasefire” had been reached with the TTP. The banned terrorist group is responsible for at least 70,000 murders.

