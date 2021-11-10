Boris Johnson’s half-brother accused of false complaint in Mongolia mining dispute

A Mongolian businessman has accused Boris Johnson’s half-brother of filing a fraud complaint against him in order to take control of a mining project.

Max Johnson, the youngest son of the father of British Prime Minister Stanley, is seeking to recoup a $ 19 million investment in the Zasag Chandmani mines on behalf of Simon Murray, the former chairman of Glencore.

After Johnson’s allegations, Mongolian police investigated ZCM owner Buyantogtokh Dashdeleg on suspicion of embezzlement and money laundering and sent a report to the Attorney General.

Buyantogtokh, who seeks asylum in the United States, fiercely denies the allegations and, in his first public comments on the case, said Johnson had put “enormous pressure” on the Mongolian government to prosecute. criminal. Although a trial has been ordered, a case has yet to go to court.

“I can no longer afford to remain silent,” Buyantogtokh told the Financial Times. “The Mongolian government is trying to attract foreign investment. . . and it’s extremely difficult for them to push someone like Max Johnson away.

The dispute between Johnson and Buyantogtokh comes at a sensitive time for Mongolia, which needs more foreign capital to develop its natural resources but is stuck in a bitter row with Rio Tinto over a $ 6.8 billion underground copper project. dollars.

Buyantogtokh insisted he could prove that the money invested by Murray’s investment vehicle, GRF Paragon, was spent appropriately. “There are videos of the construction progress that I can share with anyone interested to verify this,” he said, adding that if the evidence against him was so overwhelming, “one might reasonably wonder why is this case still ongoing two years later? “

“This matter is 100% a civil matter and I have tried several times to resolve it with Max. I never said I owed GRF no money and tried to find an amicable settlement on several occasions with Max, ”he said. Buyantogtokh fears that he will be stripped of the project if he is found guilty of fraud.

A former child actorJohnson was educated at Eton and the University of Oxford, where he studied Russian. He first visited Mongolia in 2006 during the Naadam traditional sports festival. He “fell in love with the country” and promised “to find career choices that would bring me back here,” Johnson told Eagle News during a visit to Mongolia in September.

“In 2016, when Murray invested in Mongolia, I was obviously in the know,” said Johnson, who had known Murray from his days as a metals trader in Hong Kong. “He asked me to join the project in 2018, which I did. “

Murray’s private investment group GEMS created GRF in 2015 to invest in ZCM, owner of a high-grade copper, gold and iron project.

Between 2016 and 2018, the fund invested $ 19 million in ZCM in exchange for convertible bonds – its only asset – that it could eventually swap for a stake in the company.

Six months after the transfer of the last installment of money, Johnson joined the project.

In telling Johnson’s story, it became clear to him that the $ 19 million invested by GRF had not been spent on developing the mine. In 2019, he expressed his concerns to Mongolian police, who opened an investigation, in which case work on the mine ceased.

“We would very much like to see the case heard in court,” Johnson told Eagle News. “Obviously, we will respect the decision of the Mongolian judiciary – it is an independent and impartial authority. “

Buyantogtokh says these claims are false. An independent analysis of ZCM’s financial statements between 2015 and 2018, prepared by BDO accountants and consulted by the FT, found “no evidence to prove cases of abuse of power and embezzlement and / or embezzlement of funds. funds ”by Buyantogtokh.

According to Buyantogtokh, a team from GRF was actively involved in the project. “Not once have they raised a problem,” he said. “They visited the mine site every few months, visited Mongolia monthly for board meetings and received detailed monthly financial and operational reports from a team of expatriates working on this project.”

Buyantogtokh Dashdeleg decided not to return to Mongolia after learning authorities were investigating his wife

He added that Johnson only resorted to legal action after Buyantogtokh acquired senior secured debt in ZCM from Noble Group, the commodities trader, in 2018.

“This put GRF in a very weak position as their debt was secured in second place. I believe that faced with this reality, Max decided to initiate criminal proceedings because he had few civil remedies.

Johnson said: “We cannot comment at this time due to the ongoing legal process, but as soon as we can we would be happy to do so.”

However, he told the Sunday Times in September that he was facing a personal loss of £ 1.5million in Mongolia and was “extremely aware” of the risks of any deal in the Johnson name.

Murray did not respond to requests for comment.

When asked why he left Mongolia in 2019, Buyantogtokh replied that it was for medical intervention. He decided not to return after learning that authorities were investigating his wife, he added.

“Faced with powerful adversaries, I felt my only chance of getting this whole thing done fairly was to go to the United States and take my family with me,” he said.

