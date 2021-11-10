US Judge Rejects Trump Offer To Block Capitol Attack Records | News | DW





A U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday that the Congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol could access the archives of former President Donald Trump in the White House.

The judge rejected Trump’s request to block the publication of documents, including phone records, visitor logs and other White House recordings.

The US House select committee said it needed documents to understand the role the ex-leader may have played in instigating the riot.

“While broad, these demands, and each other made by the committee, do not exceed the legislative powers of the committee,” US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Tuesday.

Why did Trump seek to block the release of the January 6 tapes?

President Joe Biden’s administration has already approved the release of the documents.

But Trump had sought an injunction blocking the National Archives, a federal agency that holds its White House archives.

His lawyers argued that the documents were covered by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that protects the confidentiality of certain White House communications.

Trump’s “position that he can override the express will of the executive seems to rest on the idea that his executive branch” exists in perpetuity, “” Chutkan wrote in a 39-page opinion.

“But presidents are not kings, and the applicant is not president.”

“The court considers that the public interest lies in allowing the combined will of the legislative and executive powers not to be directed to study the events leading up to and which occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation. to prevent such events from happening again. “

What did Trump want to keep sealed?

The former president gave an inflammatory speech at the “Save America” ​​rally before the Capitol riot, urging his supporters to “fight like hell” to “stop the theft.”

The documents he now wants to keep from the committee include files from his key associates and memos to his then press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

It includes a handwritten note on the events of January 6 and a draft text of his speech which led to the attack.

Trump also hoped to block the publication of the White House Daily Newspaper, which keeps track of his activities, trips, briefings and phone calls.

The material includes recordings of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, his former senior adviser Stephen Miller and his former deputy legal adviser Patrick Philbin forcing the closure of Congress and delaying the joint session officially certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures clashes between protesters and police

Supporters of US President Donald Trump clashed with police outside the Capitol in Washington DC on January 6. Congress held a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures Angry protesters march towards the US Capitol

Aggressive Trump supporters gathered outside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. The police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures Forced entry

An angry pro-Trump mob stormed the United States Capitol on Jan.6, 2021, as Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump.

Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol: guns drawn in pictures

Arms drawn, U.S. Capitol police watch protesters attempt to break into the House chamber, the innermost room where lawmakers had gathered to ratify the Electoral College vote.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the United States Capitol: in pictures, deadlock in front of the Senate

Security officials attempt to hold back rioters in the hallway outside the Senate Chamber as lawmakers across the door are rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures seizing the Senate

After breaking through the security of the Capitol, a protester rushes into the middle of the Senate chamber and shouts “Freedom”.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures invading the Senate chamber

A rioter manages to break the security and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate Chamber.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the United States Capitol: in pictures take shelter

People frantically searched for shelter in the House’s gallery, as protesters attempted to break into the House’s bedroom. According to a White House reporter on the floor of the House, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol: in pictures, protesters move in

Pro-Trump supporters have taken over offices left vacant by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

Pro-Trump Protesters Storm U.S. Capitol: In Pictures No Restraint

Without police or security guards to hold them back, the protesters walked through the rotunda and the legislature’s offices. He took the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol: in pictures tear gas against protesters

Security forces use tear gas at rioters who gather outside the United States Capitol.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the U.S. Capitol: in pictures Capitol Chaos

Police ammunition explosion goes off as pro-Trump supporters gather outside the United States Capitol. Washington Police and National Guard were deployed to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Trump Protesters Storm U.S. Capitol: In Pictures Dispersing Protesters

Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police were deployed to the Capitol to disperse the protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Author: Kristin Zeier

ad / rt (AFP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/us-judge-rejects-trump-bid-to-block-capitol-attack-records/a-59773794

