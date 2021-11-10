PM Imran Khan censors ECP for opposing EVMs





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday censured the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) for opposing electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The Prime Minister’s comments came during his address to members of parliament, where he focused on electoral reforms, saying the VPs were necessary for free and fair elections.

The Prime Minister said that over the past 50 years Pakistan has failed to organize free, fair, transparent and all-party acceptable elections.

The government is tasked with bringing about electoral reforms, he said, noting that the PTI staged a 126-day sit-in in 2014 to push for reforms.

“We wanted to bring about reforms so that the next elections are fair,” he said.

Stressing the importance of electoral reforms, he said the 2018 general election had been labeled “rigged” by the PML-N despite the appointment of election staff during their tenure.

Politicians are aware of what happens in Senate elections, he said.

“Videos revealed money was being handed out [for horse-trading]. This is how low our moral values ​​have fallen. Representatives of the public are seen putting money in their bags, while the election commission and the government watch in silence. “

“The Supreme Court said that a verifiable vote should be introduced in the senatorial elections, but the opposition parties and the electoral commission opposed it,” he said, wondering why the government was being criticized for electoral reforms because he would derive no “personal benefit” from them.

The PM asked when everyone knew there was haggling going on in the Senate elections, so why did the Election Commission and the opposition oppose electoral reforms.

The prime minister wondered why the electoral commission and the opposition opposed electoral reforms despite videos showing lawmakers taking money.

The Prime Minister wondered why the opposition parties and the electoral commission had supported the secrecy of the ballot in the senatorial elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government had sought advice from the opposition over the past year and a half on how reforms could be introduced for EVMs.

He lamented how “nothing happened” even after the broadcast of videos of senators allegedly receiving bribes for their votes.

The prime minister said he entered politics to bring change to the country and that the goal behind “Naya Pakistan” was to get the nation back on track to achieve the goals of its founders.

“They had put their health in the back seat […] in their struggle to form a country in accordance with Islamic teachings, ”he said, adding that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had created Riasat-e-Madina and set an example for the rest of the world.

The prime minister said the Scandinavian countries, China and the Jews were progressing following the Prophet’s path. “Anyone who follows in his footsteps will thrive.”

The prime minister said that if a nation’s morality remains intact, it cannot be beaten even with atomic bombs, just like Japan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has said corruption thrives when a nation’s moral values ​​have declined.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/109364-pm-imran-khan-censures-ecp-over-opposition-to-evms.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos