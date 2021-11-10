NYC DOT removes Donald Trump’s “Adopt-A-Highway” sign from Henry Hudson Parkway





A sign that proclaimed Donald J. Trump sponsored the beautification of part of the Henry Hudson Drive was removed earlier this week.

The sign, which was located just north of the West 79th Street exit, could be seen by drivers heading south on the freeway for years and has been repeatedly disfigured. A petition, started in 2020 by Richard Robbins, pointed out that the New York Department of Transportation’s own policy, as stated on its website, stated that “” Freeways can be adopted by individuals, businesses or organizations (but not by political candidates and campaigns). “This sign should have been removed in 2015 and, according to DOT policy, should not be in place now, as Trump has declared his intention to run again in 2024.”

The city’s DOT told West Side Rag that the sign was not paid for by a political candidate or campaign, but by Trump’s company, and was therefore authorized.

Over the summer, Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal, a Democrat who represents the Upper West Side, asked the DOT to remove the sign, citing Trump’s conflicted presidency. “Her methodical efforts to dismantle the building blocks of our democratic institutions culminated in the violent and deadly attack on our country’s capital in January 2021,” she said. “Public servants who encourage people to commit acts of violence are not allowed to have their names listed forever on signage in our community.”

DOT Manhattan Borough Commissioner Edward Pincar informed Rosenthal on Monday that the sign had been removed because the agreement between the Trump organization and the contractor “expired on November 7 and will not be renewed.” .

A new brand has been installed, with Fisher Capital Investments as a new sponsor.

Robbins, the originator of the petition, told West Side Rag he was delighted with the news: “For years this sign has been an affront to people on the Upper West Side who are offended by racism. and Trump’s misogyny, and more recently his promotion of the insurgency. We are outraged that a president who has helped destroy our environment is credited as a sponsor of a highway beautification initiative. “

After the Jan. 6 uprising, Mayor Bill de Blasio decided to end all of New York’s contracts with Trump, including operating ice rinks in Central Park and a golf course in the Bronx. There’s still Donald Trump State Park in Westchester and Putnam Counties, which is 436 acres of land that the former president donated only after failing to develop a golf course there; state lawmakers tried to figure out how to rename it.

