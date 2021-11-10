Turkish President Erdogan sues Greek newspaper





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a complaint against the Greek newspaper Democracy, Where “Democracy”, In Ankara on Wednesday. The daily’s director, two editors and a journalist were all targeted by the lawsuit. Erdogan’s reason for the lawsuit stems from a September 18, 2020 front page with the crass headline “Siktir Git”, which roughly translates to “fuck you” or “fuck you”, in Turkish . The front page contained details of the actions of Erdogan and other Turkish officials during a time of tension between Greece and Turkey. Erdogan sues Greek newspaper At the time, Turkey had sent its research vessel “Oruc Reis” on various illegal research missions in Greek and Cypriot waters. In a report, Democracy described the trial as a “parody” and noted that the text submitted to the Greek authorities contains provocative language, for example by qualifying the Aegean Sea as “sea of ​​islands”. “The official legal text submitted to the Greek authorities is full of provocations. The Aegean Sea is called the “Sea of ​​Islands”, and the Turkish side accuses the newspaper’s journalists of creating obstacles to Mr. Erdogan’s aspirations in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, ”the newspaper’s statement read. Erdogan has promoted this name for the Aegean Sea in recent years. Addressing a congress of his AKP party in Istanbul in February, Erdogan said there should be no concerns about Turkey’s presence from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Black Sea, as well as the Aegean Sea, that the ancients called the sea of ​​islands. He was referring to the remarks of retired Admiral Cihat Yayci, one of the main architects of the Blue Homeland theory which envisions Turkish influence over vast swathes of the eastern Mediterranean. Yaci requested that the name of the Aegean Sea be changed, since it is indeed Greek (the Turks call it Ege), and called it the Sea of ​​Islands. Newspaper refuses to participate in “parody trial” The newspaper’s statement alludes to Erdogan’s goal of having democracy staff sentenced to prison terms. “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing the Democracy newspaper (Dimokratia) and wants to sentence four of its employees to prison terms in Turkey, up to five years. This is the first time that a foreign head of state has turned against a Greek newspaper, and for political reasons, as the text of the trial sent by the Ankara prosecutor’s office clearly shows. Democracy said he refused even to participate in a lawsuit, and that he “considers it an honor that the Turkish leadership calls our newspaper an obstacle to its expansionist and dangerous plans”, according to a statement.

