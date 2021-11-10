Former President Trump backs Idaho lieutenant governor as head of state





November 9, 2021 9:44 PM

Posted: Nov 9, 2021 9:44 PM

John roark

FILE – In this file photo from Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin tears up a FEMA COVID deal as she announces her candidacy for governor of Idaho at the Downtown Event Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. As Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little traveled out of state, McGeachin signed a surprise executive order banning mask warrants she then promoted for her upcoming campaign against him. He then rescinded the ban by tweeting, I don’t like petty politics. I don’t like political hits on the rule of law.

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said on Tuesday she had the backing of former President Donald Trump ahead of the next state governor election.

She tweeted an endorsement from Trump, calling it an honor.

The former president’s statement said: “Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin has been a true supporter of MAGA from the very beginning. She’s brave and not afraid to stand up for the issues that matter most to the people of Idaho a great state I won by 30.8% Janice is great on electoral integrity, will always fight for strong borders, our dear Second Amendment, American Manufacturing, School Choice, and our wonderful, hardworking FARMERS. I give Janice my full and utter approval to be the next Governor of Idaho. She will make a fantastic governor and will never let you down!

Lt. Gov. McGeachin responded on Twitter, sharing his thoughts with the statement.

“It is a great honor to receive the approval of the greatest president of our life. President Trump is a real fighter for America and I am a real fighter for Idaho. Much more to come from both of us to bring America First back to Idaho. Stay tuned!”

It is a great honor to receive the approval of the greatest president of our life. President Trump is a real fighter for America and I am a real fighter for Idaho. Much more to come from both of us to bring America First back to Idaho. Stay tuned! #idpol #MAGA pic.twitter.com/1jahvCALKM

– Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) November 10, 2021

Last week, McGeachin said she met the former president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. She said the two had spoken about issues related to Idaho and the continuation of her America First program.

McGeachin, a businesswoman from Idaho Falls, served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2002 to 2012.

She was criticized in 2019 for posing with members of an anti-government group at the Statehouse.

The GOP holds its primary in May 2022, with the winner moving to the November 2022 general election. In Idaho, the governor and the lieutenant governor operate on separate tickets.

PREVIOUS: Lt. Governor McGeachin announces his candidacy for governor of Idaho

RELATED: Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad Announces Candidacy for Idaho Governor

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

