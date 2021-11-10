Xi Jinping plans third term as Chinese president

By Tenzin Lekhden

DHARAMHALA, November 10: Xi Jinping’s undisputed control over China’s head seems almost assured as he contemplates his third term as president at this week’s 6th plenary session, ahead of the 20th CPC Congress next year. Xis China removed the constitutional two-term limit in 2018, which theoretically allows Xi Jinping to remain in power for life. The likely event would be unprecedented in the history of the CCP since all of China’s top leaders retired after the constitutional two-term limit.

Claude Arpi, author, journalist, historian and Tibetologist, told Phayul that Xi will likely remain in power despite political and economic tensions. But there is a growing disregard by other leaders for all the sacking and mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic. I do not think so [Xi] will last forever, he said.

When asked what might Xis’ third term for Tibet and other colonized areas look like? he replied grimly that a third term for Xi looks worse for Tibet with the recent appointment of Wang Junzheng, who is from Han China, as head of the Tibet Autonomous Region. Claude asked rhetorically: How can the aspiration of the local population be represented by someone who comes from outside? I am not very optimistic for the years to come. Wang Junzheng is a die-hard Communist. Will implement whatever Xi Jinping decides.

Wang Junzheng has been sanctioned by the United States, Britain, the European Union (EU) and Canada for his alleged role in human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in East Turkestan.

During the four-day conclave in Beijing, which began on Monday, Xi Jinping, the secretary general of the CPC, presented an activity report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and explained a draft resolution on major achievements and experiences of the CCP’s 100-year effort, China’s state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported.

Chinese academics say such a resolution and statement on the country’s historical achievements and experience is the third time in the history of the party, and will raise the status of Xis to the same level as that of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.