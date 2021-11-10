LIVE: Boris Johnson holds Glasgow climate summit press conference





Boris Johnson is holding a press conference this afternoon at 4.30pm as he returns to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. The Prime Minister returned to Scotland today (Wednesday) for another round of UN climate summit talks. Negotiators are set to consider a first draft decision to cover a negotiated outcome of the talks that aims to boost climate action. The draft was released today and urges countries to define long-term strategies by the end of next year to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century to limit warming to 1.5 ° C. READ MORE:Yousef Makki investigation: live updates as evidence continues on day three His presentation on climate change will likely be overshadowed by a number of issues. First, the recent row over MPs with second jobs and the sleazy Tory allegations after MP Owen Paterson was rescued from suspension, then later resigned as an MP. Former Cabinet Minister Sir Geoffrey Cox has been claimed to have broken the rules by using his parliamentary office for his second job, offering legal advice. Second, the countdown until some healthcare workers lose their jobs because of the compulsory vaccination policy against Covid covering the sector. The countdown is in its final hours since tomorrow the rule that everyone involved in the work of care homes must be vaccinated will come into effect.



Get the latest updates from all over Greater Manchester straight to your inbox with the free MEN newsletter You can register very simply by following the instructions here Before returning to Glasgow, the Prime Minister urged countries to do everything possible during the final days of the Cop26 summit. Negotiators are also trying to reach agreement on the technical parts of the global climate treaty, the Paris Agreement, including common timetables for national emission reduction commitments and agreed ways for countries to deliver. account for their progress, to help turn commitments into action. Negotiations are also underway on financing developing countries to address climate change and address the loss and damage to people, livelihoods, land and infrastructure caused by global warming in countries. the poorest. Alongside the negotiations, the Cop26 conference marks “transport day”, with a number of defined goals, including that new heavy goods vehicles sold in the UK must be zero-emission by 2040. Thirty countries have also agreed to work together to make zero-emission vehicles the new standard, and plans for green shipping corridors will be unveiled, making it easier to move to zero-emission ships. Follow our live blog below for updates on the press conference:

