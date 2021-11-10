Donald Trump’s Jan 6 Secret Files Include Excerpts From His “Go Home” Video





Former President Donald Trump needed half a dozen attempts to record a video message urging his supporters to return home during the U.S. Capitol riots, Jan. 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson said.

The video footage of Trump is among the recordings Federal Court Judge Tanya Chutkan has ruled the Insurgency Inquiry Committee will have access to, Thompson told Cuomo Prime Time.

The Mississippi Democratic congressman said the video of what Trump said on the day of the insurgency was essential for his committee to come to a conclusion on what happened.

“President, it took him six times for the video to tell people to come home,” Thompson told CNN presenter Chris Cuomo on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump tells violent protesters to return home on Jan.6, 2021 as a supporter watches in Salem, Oregon. Jan. 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson told CNN that Trump had six attempts to produce the video message. Nathan Howard / Getty

“If in the middle of an insurgency it takes you six times to … ask people to go home, something’s wrong with that,” Thompson said. “I want to see what the other five videos said.”

When Cuomo asked “what was wrong with the other five?” Thompson replied, “Well, we want to see what he said.”

“His people said to him, ‘It’s not good enough. You don’t tell these people to go home. ‘ “

A few hours after the breach in the Capitol, the then president called on his supporters to leave the building and end the violence. He said, “You must go home now. We must have peace. We must have law and order.”

The claim that Trump must have made several attempts to get the video message correct was also made in a book published earlier this year by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

While recording the video, Trump continued to “deviate from the script his speech writers had prepared,” according to the book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year.

“The published version was the more acceptable option,” the book said, though it claimed only three takes were needed.

Thompson told CNN on Tuesday, “We want the public to know what the President of the United States was saying to the citizens of the United States in the midst of an insurgency.”

Because they were part of the archived files, Thompson said “we will now have access to these videos,” he said.

Chutkan said on Tuesday that Trump could not invoke executive privilege to block communications he made in connection with the events that led to the riots.

The National Archives said they would begin turning the files over to the House committee, although there is likely an appeal. The documents include notes, White House call logs, video logs, and schedules.

“There is a lot of said and written that we will have access to based on this court ruling,” said Thompson.

When contacted for comment, a Trump representative referred Newsweek to a tweet from Taylor Budowich, the ex-president’s former communications director.

“The battle to defend the executive privilege of past, present and future presidents – from the outset – was meant to be decided by appellate courts,” the tweet said.

He added that Trump “remains committed to upholding the Constitution and the office of the presidency, and will ensure that this process is successful.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/bennie-thompson-january-6-cnn-donald-trump-go-home-1647856 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos