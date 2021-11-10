United States joins International Solar Alliance announced by Prime Minister Modi at Paris Climate Summit 2015





The United States announced Wednesday that it will join the International Solar Alliance, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Paris Climate Summit in 2015. US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry announced at COP26 in Glasgow that the US has joined the solar alliance as a member country after signing the framework agreement, and has also thanked Prime Minister Modi for having “defended this important enterprise”. Accelerating the deployment of solar energy globally is key to keeping a 1.5 degree Celsius limit on warming within reach. The United States is happy to join @isolaralliance at # COP26. Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi and @byadavbjp for standing up for this important business, he tweeted. Welcoming the US decision, Prime Minister Modi said it would further strengthen the Alliance in our common quest to harness solar energy for a sustainable planet. ISA is an international, treaty-based intergovernmental organization with a global mandate to catalyze global solar growth by helping to reduce the cost of solar finance and technology. With this, the United States becomes the 101st country to sign the ISA framework agreement to catalyze the global energy transition through a solar approach, according to a GDP statement. Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav welcomed the US move, saying the move will strengthen the solar alliance and propel future actions to provide a source of energy. clean energy in the world. Kerry, while signing the framework agreement, said: It has been happening for a long time and we are happy to join the International Solar Alliance, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to create. We’ve worked out the details and it’s a process we’re happy to be part of. It will be an important contribution to the faster deployment of solar energy globally. This will be particularly important for developing countries, he added. The ISA was launched by Prime Minister Modi and then French President François Hollande during the 21st session of the United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP-21) in Paris. The alliance is focused on delivering global relevance and local benefits to all countries through collaborations. ISA’s key interventions focus on readiness, enabling activities, risk mitigation and innovative financing instruments to facilitate the promotion and deployment of solar technologies in target markets. Earlier at COP26, the United States joined the Steering Committee of the One Sun One World One Grid initiative comprising 5 members – the United States, Australia, France, United Kingdom and India and had endorsed the One Sun Declaration with 80 countries. Welcoming the decision of the United States to join the ISA, its Director General, Dr Ajay Mathur, said the approval is an encouraging development, especially as our 101st member country, which is a milestone important in itself, demonstrating that nations around the world recognize the climate-mitigating value of solar, as well as the potential of these energy sources as a catalyst for the global energy transition. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

