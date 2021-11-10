Xi Jinping warns APEC of ‘relapse’ into cold war era

Sam Sachdeva is Newsroom’s national affairs editor, covering foreign affairs and trade, housing and other issues of national importance.

Foreign Affairs

Attempts to “form small circles on geopolitical grounds” in Asia-Pacific are doomed to failure, Chinese leader warned in speech at APEC summit hosted by New Zealand

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned New Zealand and other Asia-Pacific countries against a relapse into Cold War-era confrontation and division, in a thinly veiled critique of the Aukus alliance and other efforts to counter Chinese influence in the region.

In a pre-recorded speech at the APEC CEO Summit, which takes place ahead of the final leaders’ meeting that will close New Zealand’s host year, Xi said sustained development in the Asia-Pacific region had been possible because we strived to create an architecture and forge an Asia-Pacific partnership based on mutual trust, inclusion and win-win cooperation.

APEC economies should focus on liberalizing trade and investment and strengthening supply chains while rejecting practices of discrimination and exclusion of others, he said.

Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are doomed to failure.

The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.

Chinese officials have openly criticized Aukus, the recently announced trilateral security pact between the US, UK and Australia, widely seen as an attempt to hedge against China’s growing economic and military might.

Xi also referred to the country’s candidacy to join the CPTPP trade deal, saying the country is determined to build a high-level market system and will continue reforms to open up its agriculture and manufacturing sectors, among other areas.

We treat all types of market entities equally and work to develop a unified, open, competitive and orderly market system.

China will continue to practice true multilateralism and defend a system centered on the World Trade Organization, he said.

However, Australia and other countries have accused the country of economic coercion, with heavy tariffs imposed on some Australian exports following a diplomatic row between Canberra and Beijing.

Xi also called for greater cooperation on the response to Covid-19, including on treatments, drugs, research and mutual recognition of vaccines, while he said China supports a scientific response to the change. climate change and wanted the world to respect what had been agreed. in the Paris climate agreement.

Ardern: APEC region “defied history”

Earlier, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened the summit by declaring that the Covid crisis was not only a heavy burden, but also an opportunity to revive the economy on a scale we have not seen since World War II. global.

Ardern said the region’s digital transformation had accelerated due to the pandemic but needed to develop further, while greater inclusion of different communities was also important.

She cited a McKinsey estimate that global GDP would be US $ 13 trillion higher by 2030 if business and government took action to achieve gender parity in the workplace, saying: C t is like adding an economy the size of China to our global economic weight.

Ardern also hailed APEC’s rejection of protectionism during the crisis, saying the region has defied history by avoiding the scourge of beggarly trade policies that stifle trade and lead to poverty by reducing economic activity. , growth and jobs in all our economies ”.

In fact, the reverse is true. This year, all of the APEC economies have strived to facilitate trade as we fight the pandemic.

Several other APEC leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, are due to address the CEO summit on Thursday and Friday.