Khan: Pakistan Supreme Court questions Prime Minister Imran Khan over military school massacre case





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan in the military public school massacre case, questioning his government for holding peace talks with the same terrorist group that perpetrated the murderous attack on the Peshawar school in 2014, and ordered the prime minister to investigate the security loopholes that preceded the assault. In December 2014, a total of 147 people, including 132 children, were killed when terrorists from Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) stormed the school. The Khans government, however, is currently in talks with the TTP and as part of the reconciliation process it has already announced a full ceasefire with prohibited attire. In a rare move, Khan appeared in court on the orders of a three-judge SC bench led by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Regarding media reports regarding negotiations with the TTP, the bench wondered if we are bringing them (TTP) back to the negotiating table instead of taking action against them? Are we going to capitulate once again? one of the judges, Judge Qazi Mohammad Amin, asked the prime minister. Khan was asked to explain his government’s actions against officials involved in school safety. He replied that he was not the prime minister of the country when the attack took place. This prompted the Chief Justice to ask him what his government has done over the past three years to redress the grievances of the families of the victims. You give the order and we will take action, Khan told the judiciary, adding that the victims’ relatives have been compensated. To this, the Chief Justice noted that parents wanted their children and not compensation. The court informed the prime minister that the relatives of the victims want action taken against the officials who were in high-ranking positions at the time of the attack. At one point, the debate over determining responsibility turned heated when Khan said in court: Find out why 80,000 people were killed. Also find out who is responsible for the 480 drone attacks that took place in Pakistan. The Chief Justice replied: Your job is to educate yourself on these things, you are the Prime Minister. As Prime Minister, you should have the answers to these questions. During the hearing, the judiciary called on the federal government to listen to the position of the parents of the victims, saying action should be taken against anyone proven to be negligent. The Supreme Court also ordered the government to submit a report, signed by the prime minister, in this regard within four weeks. The SC order came after years of protests from parents and relatives of children who had lost loved ones in the attack. Families are also protesting the government’s efforts to strike a peace deal with the TTP. Khan’s appearance is the first time since 2012 that a sitting Prime Minister has been invited to appear before the highest court. Raja Pervez Ashraf, then Prime Minister of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), was invited to appear as part of a corruption investigation against former President Asif Ali Zardari. The Khans toasted by the highest court came days after its governments surrendered to the far-right Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which was behind the anti-France protests against the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad last year there. It was believed that the TLP was secretly backed by the country’s powerful military power. The struggle between the government and the TLP was preceded by Khans’ standoff with senior military officials over the appointment of the country’s new ISI chief.

