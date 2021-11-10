Presidents Aren’t Kings and Complainant Not President: Judge Decides Trump Cannot Block Jan 6 Documents





A federal judge on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s attempt to block the release of White House documents to the House committee investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

DC District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Trump did not have the authority to prevent the National Archives from handing over the documents after President Biden refused to assert executive privilege on the documents.

Trump “does not recognize the deference due to the judgment of the incumbent president. His position that he can override the express will of the executive appears to be based on the idea that his executive branch” exists in perpetuity, “” Chutkan wrote in a 39 -page review. “But presidents are not kings, and the plaintiff is not president.”

Chutkan added that presidential executive privilege “exists for the benefit of the Republic, not any individual”.

The National Archives are expected to turn the documents over to the Jan.6 committee, unless a court intervenes. Trump’s lawyers immediately filed an appeal with the DC Court of Appeals, where he could constitute a more favorable three-judge panel including two of his appointees. The case may well reach the Supreme Court, further delaying the release.

Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Chairman of the Jan.6 special committee, called Trump’s trial “little more than an attempt to delay and obstruct our investigation.”

“Throughout our country’s history, the executive branch has provided Congress with testimony and information when it was in the public interest,” Thompson said in a statement. “Tonight’s decision is in keeping with that tradition. And in my opinion, there could not be a more compelling public interest than getting answers on an attack on our democracy.”

Thompson told CNN the committee planned to inspect the documents with a “fine tooth comb to make sure our government was not armed against its citizens.”

RELATED: Trump Begs Judge To ‘Slow Down’ Jan 6 Investigation

In August, the committee asked the National Archives to turn over White House documents related to Trump’s actions ahead of the January assault on the United States Capitol, including documents from its top aides and visitor logs. and calls. Trump, who demanded that former officials in his administration do everything possible to block the investigation, filed a lawsuit aimed at blocking the release, arguing that the Constitution allows former presidents to retain the right to assert executive privilege .

Trump’s lawyers have cited a Nixon-era Supreme Court ruling that former presidents retain a “residual” interest in keeping White House records secret. But Chutkan, a person named by Obama, wrote that the argument did not “hold the force” because the then incumbent president did not weigh in on the matter while Biden agreed to allow the files to be handed over. .

“This is a dispute between an elder and an incumbent president,” Chutkan wrote. “And the Supreme Court has already made it clear that in such circumstances, the incumbent’s point of view is given more weight.”

Chutkan also rejected the Trump team’s proposal to review each document to determine whether it should be handed over to the committee, writing that the court “refused to interfere with executive function in this manner” and would not “hand over in question ”the Administration of Biden.

Trump’s lawyers also argued that the request was too broad and “unrelated to any legitimate legislative purpose.”

Chutkan, who opened his opinion with several pages detailing Trump’s “unprecedented attempt” to subvert the election results, wrote that Congress and the administration “claim to uncover and accept the underlying causes of the election. The January 6 attack is a matter of unparalleled public importance because this information relates to our fundamental democratic institutions and public confidence in them. The court agrees. “

Want a daily rundown of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The case is a major test of presidential powers and could extend well beyond Friday. Trump made the same claim of post-presidential executive privilege to demand that former key aides, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former chief strategist Steve Bannon, refuse to cooperate with subpoenas to appear from the committee.

Bannon was the first person to challenge the panel’s subpoena, which led the House to file a criminal complaint with the Justice Department for contempt of Congress.

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who lobbied departmental leaders to help Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, cited Trump’s claim of executive privilege during his scheduled interview last Friday and refused to testify. Instead, his attorney, who also worked on a lawsuit to overturn the Georgia election results, submitted a 12-page letter defending Clark’s refusal to speak to the committee pending Trump’s trials.

Thompson told CNNon on Tuesday that he expects the committee to refer Clark to the Department of Justice.

“We are continuing the criminal contempt proceedings against Bannon, we will probably do so against Clark,” he said, “and anyone else who refuses to appear before the committee.”

Learn more about the continued investigation into the January uprising:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/11/10/presidents-are-not-kings-and-plaintiff-is-not-president-rules-cant-block-jan-6-docs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos