Boris Johnson to address the nation live this afternoon

Boris Johnson will address the nation this afternoon at a press conference from Glasgow.

The prime minister has come under fire for Conservatives’ ‘sleazy’ claims – and faces personal criticism for not wearing a face mask while visiting a hospital.

And it comes amid reports the UK is preparing to trigger Article 16 – a safeguard clause in the Northern Ireland Protocol that either party can trigger if they believe that the EU-UK Brexit Withdrawal Agreement has caused serious economic, societal or environmental hardship or misappropriation Exchanges.

However, Mr Johnson returned to Scotland for the COP26 summit to debate a climate change deal, with a televised press conference scheduled for 4:30 p.m., reports The Sun.

But it comes as former Cabinet Minister Sir Geoffrey Cox could be the subject of an investigation by the Commons Standards Czar for breaking the rules by using his parliamentary office for his second job providing legal advice.







The Times reported that the former attorney general, who has been criticized for his outside income, used his Westminster office to participate remotely in advising the British Virgin Islands in a corruption investigation launched by the Foreign Office.

Tory and QC MP Sir Geoffrey earned hundreds of thousands of pounds for his work with the islands, as allegations surfaced he was based in the Caribbean earlier this year while using the proxy voting rules lockdown to continue to have a say in the Commons.

This follows the recommendation that former Environment Secretary Owen Patersons be suspended for six weeks after the Commons Standards Committee found out he had violated the age-old ban on paid lobbying by MPs.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has come under fire for walking through a hospital without a mask.

Dr David Nabarro, World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News: I am not sitting on the fence of this one where large amounts of viruses are transmitted, everyone should do everything to avoid contracting the virus. or by transmitting it inadvertently.

We know that wearing a face mask reduces the risk, we know that maintaining the physical distance reduces the risk, we know that hygiene by washing your hands regularly and coughing in your elbow reduces the risk.

We should do everything and we should not rely on a single intervention like vaccination alone.

So, please, would every leader wear face masks? Especially indoors. “

At Cop26, Labor called on Mr Johnson to take charge of the climate summit on his return visit, fearing the conference is not on track to deliver on the pledge to prevent global warming to exceed 1.5 ° C.

Shadow Secretary Ed Miliband said: It is hard to avoid the suspicion that the Prime Minister sees a day trip to the police officer as a useful way to distract himself from the dirt surrounding the Conservative Party rather than as a chance to master and engage in the background. like a statesman. It is high time Boris Johnson recognized that he is not a commentator but that he has to take charge of a summit that is not on the right track.

We are miles away from where we need to be in halving emissions required by 2030.

It was time for the government to face this truth, stop the greenwash and put maximum pressure on all parties to step up and agree to a Glasgow exit to keep 1.5 alive.



