Politics
Boris Johnson to address the nation live this afternoon
Boris Johnson will address the nation this afternoon at a press conference from Glasgow.
The prime minister has come under fire for Conservatives’ ‘sleazy’ claims – and faces personal criticism for not wearing a face mask while visiting a hospital.
And it comes amid reports the UK is preparing to trigger Article 16 – a safeguard clause in the Northern Ireland Protocol that either party can trigger if they believe that the EU-UK Brexit Withdrawal Agreement has caused serious economic, societal or environmental hardship or misappropriation Exchanges.
However, Mr Johnson returned to Scotland for the COP26 summit to debate a climate change deal, with a televised press conference scheduled for 4:30 p.m., reports The Sun.
But it comes as former Cabinet Minister Sir Geoffrey Cox could be the subject of an investigation by the Commons Standards Czar for breaking the rules by using his parliamentary office for his second job providing legal advice.
Video unavailable
The Times reported that the former attorney general, who has been criticized for his outside income, used his Westminster office to participate remotely in advising the British Virgin Islands in a corruption investigation launched by the Foreign Office.
Tory and QC MP Sir Geoffrey earned hundreds of thousands of pounds for his work with the islands, as allegations surfaced he was based in the Caribbean earlier this year while using the proxy voting rules lockdown to continue to have a say in the Commons.
This follows the recommendation that former Environment Secretary Owen Patersons be suspended for six weeks after the Commons Standards Committee found out he had violated the age-old ban on paid lobbying by MPs.
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has come under fire for walking through a hospital without a mask.
Dr David Nabarro, World Health Organization (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News: I am not sitting on the fence of this one where large amounts of viruses are transmitted, everyone should do everything to avoid contracting the virus. or by transmitting it inadvertently.
We know that wearing a face mask reduces the risk, we know that maintaining the physical distance reduces the risk, we know that hygiene by washing your hands regularly and coughing in your elbow reduces the risk.
We should do everything and we should not rely on a single intervention like vaccination alone.
So, please, would every leader wear face masks? Especially indoors. “
At Cop26, Labor called on Mr Johnson to take charge of the climate summit on his return visit, fearing the conference is not on track to deliver on the pledge to prevent global warming to exceed 1.5 ° C.
Shadow Secretary Ed Miliband said: It is hard to avoid the suspicion that the Prime Minister sees a day trip to the police officer as a useful way to distract himself from the dirt surrounding the Conservative Party rather than as a chance to master and engage in the background. like a statesman. It is high time Boris Johnson recognized that he is not a commentator but that he has to take charge of a summit that is not on the right track.
We are miles away from where we need to be in halving emissions required by 2030.
It was time for the government to face this truth, stop the greenwash and put maximum pressure on all parties to step up and agree to a Glasgow exit to keep 1.5 alive.
For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone.
Sources
2/ https://www.nottinghampost.com/news/uk-world-news/boris-johnson-address-nation-live-6184932
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]