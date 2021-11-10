Judge sets fire to Trump’s claim for executive privilege on January 6





Donald Trump’s attempt to prevent investigators on January 6 from obtaining a trove of White House documents regarding his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results has been denied.

Judge Tanya Chutkan has determined that Trump does not have the authority to overturn President Biden’s decision to waive executive privilege and release the documents to Congress, Politico reported Tuesday evening. The documents sought include files of former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, adviser Stephen Miller and deputy White House legal adviser Patrick Philbin. They also contain call and visitor logs.

“Presidents are not kings and the plaintiff is not president,” Judge Chutkan wrote in the ruling.

The National Archives said they would turn the material over to the committee on Friday, unless the court intervenes. Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed Judge Chutkan’s ruling. A spokesperson said Trump “remains committed to upholding the Constitution and the office of the presidency, and will ensure that this process is successful.”

Still, Tuesday’s decision is a major victory for the Jan.6 committee, which may soon have crucial access to once-private information about Trump White House discussions and planning related to his massive disinformation and sabotage efforts. elections to overturn the results of the 2020 election and offer Trump a second term.

In Chutkan’s decision, she described Trump’s concerted efforts to cast doubt on the election results, including urging his supporters to pressure state lawmakers not to certify the election victory of Biden. Following the actions, Trump supporters went to the Capitol, which was raped on January 6, ending in violence. Hundreds of people involved have since been charged and arrested.

The Jan.6 committee is investigating the root causes of the insurgency, including determining whether Trump or anyone else in government is to blame. Last summer, the committee requested the documents from the National Archives. Biden refused to invoke executive privilege to deny them to the committee.

In response, Trump sued the Jan.6 committee and the National Archives. He claimed that as a former president he should be granted executive privilege over documents despite Biden’s ruling, arguing that a Supreme Court ruling during the Richard M. Nixon era ruled that the Presidents retained a “residual” interest in the confidentiality of their White House records. Trump attempted on Monday evening to seek a preventative administrative stay of Chutkan’s decision … even before it was rendered. Chutkan called off the attempt in less than two hours, noting that she was moving “quickly” to make a decision. She did so on Tuesday night, and it was not in favor of the former president.

“Basically, this is a dispute between a former and a past president. And the Supreme Court has already made it clear that in such circumstances, the incumbent’s point of view carries more weight, ”Chutkan wrote, citing the Nixon-era ruling.

The Jan. 6 investigative committee recently issued subpoenas to several prominent Trump World figures – including Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, lawyer John Eastman Jason Miller, and more – signifying an acceleration of its investigation into the causes. of the Capitol bombing.

