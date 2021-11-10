Indonesia and Malaysia agree to launch VTL, possibly between KL, Jakarta and Bali as a first step, SE Asia News & Top Stories





Indonesia and Malaysia agreed on Wednesday (November 10) to launch a vaccinated travel route between the two countries in stages, as the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic improves in both. This was announced in a joint statement following a meeting at the State Palace in Bogor, outside Jakarta, between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Mr Widodo, better known as Jokowi, said he had a very open and friendly discussion with his Malaysian counterpart on several topics, including the protection of migrant workers, land and sea borders, as well as regional issues such as Myanmar and the South China Sea. As close neighbors and peoples of a common race, we must strengthen our cooperation based on the principle of mutual respect and mutual benefit, said the Indonesian leader. We have agreed to put in place a phased travel corridor development, which we will launch one by one, he added. Datuk Seri Ismail said the two leaders agreed to set up a vaccinated traffic lane. He added that the ministers concerned would study the travel issue in detail, although he raised the possibility that the lanes between Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, as well as the resort island of Bali, could be opened first. At first we could start with KL-Jakarta-KL and KL-Bali-KL, he said. God willing, we will speed up the details and make a joint statement to announce the reopening of the borders, he added. Accompanied by several ministers, the Malaysian Prime Minister’s visit to Jakarta is his first since he was sworn in on August 21. Mr Ismail, who arrived on Tuesday and will be in the Indonesian capital until Thursday, received a 19-gun salute during the official welcoming ceremony at the palace on Wednesday. Mr. Widodo also hosted a state banquet for Mr. Ismail. State visits by new leaders to the two countries are a diplomatic tradition. Mr Widodo visited Kuala Lumpur in 2015 and, in turn, received former Malaysian prime ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in June 2018 and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in February this year. The Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday: The visit will open a new chapter in the already strong and multifaceted relations between Malaysia and Indonesia. It will be an opportunity for leaders to advance the collaboration towards effective recovery as two immediate neighbors grapple with the impacts of the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. The two leaders witnessed the signing of two memoranda of understanding on education and customs by their ministers on Wednesday. Before leaving Jakarta, Ismail is due to meet Indonesian businessmen, Indonesian media editors and Malaysian residents in Indonesia. He is also due to visit a defense industry facility in Bandung, West Java.

