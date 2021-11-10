Politics
Biden-Xi virtual summit tentatively set for Monday
Summit date confirmation follows days of White House refusal to provide further details on agenda or schedule before the end of the year. White House officials this week sought to lower public expectations of the summits’ results.
This is part of our continued efforts to responsibly manage competition between our countries, not only … on the search for specific deliverables, said Karine Jean-Pierre, Deputy Senior Press Secretary of the White House, told reporters at Monday’s press conference. Jean-Pierre added that discussions at the working level are underway to confirm details, without giving details.
The summit presents the greatest opportunity to date to reset bilateral relations. No major progress is expected on the burning issues, including tensions over Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong. But the meeting is likely to produce initiatives on a range of issues, including easing visa restrictions, creating a bilateral dialogue on nuclear weapons, and a possible framework to ease trade friction to demonstrate bilateral will. to move the relationship from confrontation to cooperation.
The summit will be virtual because Xi declines invitations to attend all events outside of China. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan described him as The next best thing in Bidens preferably a meeting in person.
Both sides want summit to defuse tensions that Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng warned in July had produced a bilateral impasse.
Uncompromising positions Xis focus on sovereignty and Bidens on the rules-based international order This means that neither side will move beyond reiterating standard talking points on Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Biden and Xis’ top priority is to avoid the open hostility that ravaged Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yis during meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Anchorage in March as well as subsequent meetings with Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in July and Bidens Climate Envoy John Kerry in september. The two leaders must also avoid perceptions of weakness, an area in which Biden is disadvantaged by partisan bickering over his domestic policy agenda.
