Here are the calculations behind Donald Trump’s continued domination of the Republican Party





I have been continually bewildered / amazed at the way Trump appeared to tighten his grip on the party despite heaps of evidence that very clearly shows that his presidential term has been an absolute disaster for his side, electorally. Anyone else who has presided over so many defeats would be rejected by a party desperate to move on. Instead, Trump is the undisputed party leader and frontrunner for the 2024 nomination.

What the typology poll seeks to do is determine the different factions within each of the two main political parties – and dig deep into what they believe and why.

The data divides the Republican Party into four main categories: “Faith and Flag Conservatives”, “Committed Conservatives”, “Populist Right” and “Ambivalent Right”.

Of these groups, two are the largest with 23% Republicans and Skinny Republicans each fitting into each bucket: “Faith & Flag Conservatives” and “Populist Right”.

These two groups then represent about half of all Republican voters. And their numbers eclipse those Pew identifies as “committed conservatives” (18%) and the “ambivalent right” (13%).

Which makes the commonalities between what these “Faith & Flag Conservatives” and the “Populist Right” are all the more interesting. And what connects them? Their continued support for Trump – and the idea that the November 2020 election was not conducted fairly.

Notes from “Faith & Flag Conservatives”:

“They are some of Donald Trump’s strongest supporters, both while he was in power and today. Most say Trump is certainly or probably the rightful winner in the 2020 election.”

And the poll says this about the “populist right”:

Like the conservatives of Faith and Flag, the populist right strongly supports Trump, and most (81%) would like him to remain a prominent political figure, including 57% who say he should run for president in 2024. “

Pew is careful to note that these two groups are not monolithic. They “differ on corporate power, economic inequalities and the taxation of large corporations and high net worth individuals.”

But, to understand Trump’s continued appeal, the similarities between these two groups are what is important. And, if we take it out of Pew’s parlance and put it more into our traditional ways of describing coalitions within the GOP, Trump’s sustained strength within the party begins to make more sense.

Replace ‘Evangelicals’ with ‘Faith & Flag Conservatives’ and combine that with anti-establishment / anti-elite Republicans (“Populist Right”) and you can understand how Trump not only won the Republican primary in 2016, but also stays such a powerful force within the party.

(Box: What remains a mystery is how Donald Trump, three times married and openly secular, became the preferred voice of evangelicals in this country.)

Trump effectively controls half the party only because he is what he is – a natural populist bent on appointing conservative judges. And the other factions within the party are just not strong enough to stand up to it.

Again, take Pew’s “committed conservatives” and read them as “establishment Republicans”. (As Pew puts it of this group, “When asked to name the best president of the past 40 years, they’re much more likely to say Ronald Reagan than any of his successors.”)

Even if you combine these establishment Republicans with the “ambivalent right,” you only cover 3 in 10 Republicans in the party. And there are plenty of reasons not to combine these two groups since the “ambivalent right” “is much more moderate on immigration and on social issues like abortion, same-sex marriage and the legalization of marijuana.”

The simple conclusion of the Pew study is this: members of the “Faith and Flag Conservators” harmonize very well with those of the “Populist Right” – and the two groups, which make up about half of all. Republicans, remain extremely loyal to the former president and believe her big lie about the 2020 election.

And there’s this: the factions within the GOP that are more skeptical of Trump and his wider populism are both relatively small and too fractured internally to represent any kind of real resistance to the old one. President.

Which means that the Trumpist base within the party remains quite strong – and that there is very little chance that Trump will not be the party’s candidate again in 2024 if he decides to run.

