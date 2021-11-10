Turkish Lira Sinks to Another All-Time Low Against the Dollar





The Turkish lira slipped 1.3% to a new all-time low on Wednesday, as higher-than-expected US inflation data extended a streak of losses for the currency that was propelled by concerns over premature declines in prices. interest rate. The worst emerging market performance this year, the lira weakened to 9.875 against the dollar, breaking the previous high of 9.85, reached two weeks ago. One dollar bought 9.825 lira at 1425 GMT. U.S. inflation data boosted the dollar as investors weighed in on a possible earlier Federal Reserve policy tightening. Rising US rates tend to draw funds from emerging economies with high external debt, such as Turkey. Foreign investors have reduced their exposure to Turkey over the past five years as inflation has remained mostly in double digits and concerns have grown over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meddling in the central bank, including a change quick direction. The pound has lost nearly 25% this year, including 15% since early September, when the bank – under pressure from Erdogan – began to pave the way for policy easing despite inflation nearing 20%. It has since cut its policy rate by a total of 300 basis points to 16%, leaving Turkey with deeply negative real yields – a red flag for investors. “Turkey is not investable,” said Daniel Grana, portfolio manager for emerging markets equities at London-based Janus Henderson. “I don’t know the likelihood of change in the next election, but we would need to see a shift in political thinking around economic management before we want to reconsider,” he said of polls planned at most. late mid-2023. “There are some fantastic businesses in Turkey that are very well run,” added Grana. “But you have to look at the top down, which in this case is macro management, and the political process and choices… under President Erdogan have undermined the institutional framework – and don’t give me any confidence as a foreign investor in Turkey.” Turkish inflation has risen on the back of rising commodity prices, especially oil and gas, which are pushing up import prices in the low-energy country. The depreciation of the currency adds to the pressure on prices, keeping inflation well above a target of 5%. Separately, official data showed the unemployment rate fell to 11.5% in September while a seasonally adjusted measure of labor underutilization edged up.



