Judge rejects Trump’s January 6 secrecy offer





Donald Trump and his legal team have spent weeks fighting to keep White House documents related to the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill secret. As NBC News reported overnight, a federal judge has handed the former president a major defeat.

A federal judge on Tuesday sided with the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 riot by refusing to block the release of numerous White House documents by the Trump administration. The ruling of District of Columbia U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan means the first batch of disputed documents are expected to be turned over to the House select committee by Friday.

The federal judge did not seem at all impressed by the legal arguments of the Trump team, explaining in his ruling that the former president “does not recognize the deference due to the judgment of the outgoing president. His position that he can override the law. The executive’s express will appears to be based on the idea that its executive branch “exists in perpetuity.” But presidents are not kings, and the claimant is not president.

“He retains the right to assert that his files are privileged, but the incumbent president” is not constitutionally obligated to honor “that assertion. This is because the plaintiff is no longer in a position to protect the interests. of the executive power with “the information and the duty to execute the laws in the light of current facts and circumstances. And it no longer remains subject to political controls against possible abuse of that power. “

Chutkan concluded: “Therefore, the court finds that the public interest lies in not requiring the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events leading up to and occurring on January 6, and consider legislation to prevent such events from happening. happen again. “

For those who might need a refresher on how we got to this point, several weeks ago the bipartisan House committee investigating the January 6 attack requested numerous documents from the White House. , which prompted Trump to demand absolute secrecy.

Indeed, the former president and his team tried to exercise an “executive privilege” to block the requests of the select committee. As NBC News recently noted, by tradition, sitting Presidents have protected White House documents at the behest of their predecessors. But not this time: President Joe Biden and his team have concluded that there are “unique and extraordinary circumstances” surrounding the insurgent attack on Capitol Hill.

Trump and his team have sued both the committee and the National Archives, which houses the presidential files. Last night’s ruling, finding that the disclosure decision rests with the current president and not his predecessor, was in response to that lawsuit.

Although lawyers for the Republican have already made progress on their plans to appeal, Congress is set to receive the requested documents later this week. According to the National Archives’ recent tally, there is a lot to learn from the materials: the bipartisan committee will soon be able to review everything from call logs to handwritten notes, from internal emails to draft presidential memoranda.

Unsurprisingly, Representative Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the Jan.6 inquiry committee, issued a written statement applauding the decision. “The select committee appreciates the court’s swift and decisive ruling on the former president’s trial, which I see as an attempt to delay and obstruct our investigation. The presidential records we have requested from the National Archives are essential for understand the terrible events of January 6. Throughout our country’s history, the executive branch has provided Congress with testimony and information when it was in the public interest. Tonight’s decision is in keeping with this tradition . And in my opinion, there could not be a more compelling public interest than getting answers on an attack on our democracy. “

Plus, it wasn’t the only notable development of late yesterday. Just hours before the district court’s decision, the Jan.6 committee issued a new batch of subpoenas, the sixth of its type from the panel, requesting information from 10 former Trump administration officials. The list included prominent personalities including Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller.

Watch this place.

