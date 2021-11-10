Xi Jinping Warns of Returning Asia-Pacific Tensions During Cold War Era | Asia Pacific





Xi Jinping warned of a return to the tensions of the Cold War era in Asia-Pacific, calling for greater cooperation on recovery from the pandemic and the climate crisis. Amid growing tensions with the United States over Taiwan, the Chinese president said all countries in the region must work together on common challenges. Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles for geopolitical reasons are doomed to failure, he said at a virtual trade conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit. The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era. Xis’ remarks apparently referred to efforts by the United States with its allies and partners in the region, including the Quad grouping with India, Japan and Australia and the new Aukus alliance, to blunt what Washington considers. as a growing coercive economic and military influence from China. The Chinese military said on Tuesday it had conducted a combat readiness patrol towards the Taiwan Strait, after its Defense Ministry condemned a visit by a US Congressional delegation to Taiwan, the democratically ruled island claimed by Beijing. The combative U.S. diplomatic exchanges with China at the start of the Biden administration angered allies, and U.S. officials believe direct engagement with Xi is the best way to prevent relations between the two largest economies. of the world to degenerate into conflict. No date has been announced for the Xi-Biden meeting, but a person briefed on the matter said it is expected to take place as early as next week. The Chinese leader also called for a joint effort to close the vaccination gap, making Covid-19 vaccines more accessible to developing countries. We need to translate the consensus that vaccines are a global public good into concrete actions to ensure their fair and equitable distribution, he said at the summit hosted by New Zealand. Xi said the region should ensure that developing countries can access and afford Covid-19 vaccines. China said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with the United States at a summit in Glasgow on the climate emergency, a key area in which the Biden administration sees potential for cooperation. Xi did not directly mention the agreement with the United States, but said we can all embark on a path of green and low-carbon sustainable development. Together, we can usher in a future of green development, he said. China will remain committed to promoting win-win cooperation and contributing to the economic development of the Asia-Pacific region. With Reuters and Agence France-Presse

