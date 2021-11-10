Sleaze row: UK is ‘not a corrupt country at all’, says Boris Johnson | Politics News

Boris Johnson said the UK is “not a corrupt country at all” and said MPs who break parliamentary rules on second jobs “should be punished”.

Last week the government came under fire for its the support of former MP Owen Paterson, who broke the lobbying rules.

It has since emerged that the former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox won over £ 800,000 while working as a lawyer for the law firm Withers, which represents the government of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) in a corruption case brought by the British government.

Picture:

Sir Geoffrey Cox won 800,000 for working in a law firm while being an MP



Sir Geoffrey’s register of interests also indicates that he owns shares in the Mauritian law firm Thomas More International, of which he is the chairman.

Earlier this week he was on the island in the Indian Ocean, the Mirror reported, and voted four times on two separate bills from there, but was on the proxy voting list for all.

Speaking at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, the Prime Minister said he was unwilling to comment on individual cases.

But he added that it is “crucial” that MPs follow the rules, and said parliamentarians should “put their work as MPs first and focus on their constituents.”

Mr Johnson said that for “hundreds of years” MPs have had other jobs as well, and he believes this has strengthened democracy in the UK because voters “believe parliamentarians need to to have an experience of the world “.

“But if this system is to endure today, it is crucial that MPs play by the rules,” he warned, in his strongest words on the issue to date.

“You have to put your job as an MP first, and you have to devote yourself first and foremost to your constituents, the people who send you to Westminster, to parliament.”

He said MPs should not use their position to lobby in the name of an outside interest.

Mr Johnson told Sky News political editor Beth Rigby: “I firmly believe that those who break the rules, who do not put the interests of their constituents first, should face appropriate sanctions and sanctions. . “

Analysis by Jon Craig, Chief Political Correspondent Many MPs will think it a bit rich for Boris Johnson to say that MPs who break the rules of Parliament should be punished. A week ago, he ordered his MPs to vote against Owen Paterson’s punishment after the Standards Committee ruled he was guilty of a “flagrant” violation of the rules. He also proposed abolishing the committee and replacing it with another, this time with a Conservative majority and chaired by an MP who was once his wife’s boss. Then, on Monday, after a humiliating turnaround that prompted Mr Paterson to step down as an MP, the PM dodged a House of Commons debate on the sordid in which some of his own MPs bitterly protested his controversy management. But at his COP26 press conference in Glasgow, clearly prepared for sordid questions, he suggested not entirely convincingly that he would not tolerate breaking the rules on “second jobs and all that” in the classroom. ‘to come up. He insisted the UK was “not a corrupt country at all” and, when asked about his own affairs, the Downing Street apartment makeover and his free Marbella vacation mumbled, yet another times unconvincingly, that he had obeyed the rules. Yet once again there were still no excuses for the whole fiasco, prompting tenacious Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner to immediately accuse her of “taking the mickey” and to make sure that this sordid feud would not go away.

But Deputy Labor chief Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson’s refusal to apologize for the Paterson affair “proves he doesn’t care about tackling the corruption that has engulfed Downing Street, his government and the Conservative Party “.

She accused the Prime Minister of “taking the mickey out of the British people” and refusing to “clean up the mess”.

“He thinks it’s one rule for him and another for everyone,” added Ms. Rayner.

What do voters think of Sir Geoffrey Cox? Jenny Davies, a former nurse and resident of Sir Geoffrey’s constituency in Torridge and West Devon, said: “Being an MP should be a full-time job, especially in a poor rural farming area of ​​the country, not a hobby in part-time. “The worst part is he apparently can’t do anything for his constituency, not go to Westminster, spend weeks in the BVI, and no one here knows or cares and continues to vote like a sheep for him in every election. “ A 45-year-old manager of a facilities management company, who declined to be named, questioned Sir Geoffrey’s ability to “fully concentrate on his role”. He said: “I sent Geoffrey Cox an email and waited over 80 days for a response. Waiting almost three months for a response to a query is unacceptable. “I don’t think Geoffrey Cox is able to fully focus on his role as an MP when he’s in other roles… he’s not committed to his constituency.”

Sir Geoffrey defended his extra earnings, with a statement on his website saying “he doesn’t think he’s broken the rules.”

The MP’s office said: “Sir Geoffrey regularly works 70 hours a week and always ensures that his work on behalf of his constituents is given paramount importance and fully executed.”

It was revealed that he voted by proxy in the House of Commons while earning hundreds of thousands of pounds for legal work over 4,000 miles in the Caribbean.

According to his entry in the Membership Register of Financial Interests, Sir Geoffrey worked around 434 hours of work for Withers between January and July of this year, averaging over 15 hours per week.

Sir Geoffrey participated, by proxy, in Commons votes this year on the coatings scandal and the protection of the UK steel industry.

And, taking advantage of the Commons allowing widespread proxy voting – introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Sir Geoffrey was also able to appear in a corruption investigation held in the British Virgin Islands, a British territory of overseas, the same day that the votes took place.

Picture:

Owen Paterson resigned as MP after breaking lobbying rules



Sir Geoffrey also faces allegations that he used his parliamentary office to undertake some of his work for Withers after images appeared to show the MP using his Commons office to lead a Zoom session of the Commission of Inquiry of the BVI.