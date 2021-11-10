Foxconn buys electric vehicle plant in Ohio once touted by Donald Trump





Foxconn has officially agreed to buy the former General Motors factory in Lordstown, Ohio from struggling electric vehicle start-up Lordstown Motors, giving the iPhone assembler its first auto plant and a second chance to set up in the United States. The Taiwanese conglomerate has spent the last year buying or partnering with companies in the electric vehicle sector in a massive effort to diversify away from laptops and smartphones.

The two companies said on Wednesday that they had accepted the framework agreement first announced in September, which means Foxconn will pay Lordstown Motors $ 230 million for the 6.2 million square foot plant. Foxconn also agreed to outsource the manufacture of a Lordstown Motors electric pickup truck, the Endurance. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of April next year.

The startup bought the plant from GM in 2019 months after the main U.S. automaker shut it down, a move that angered then-President Donald Trump. Trump stepped up Lordstown Motors’ efforts to buy the plant in May 2019, saying in a tweet it was BIG NEWS FOR OHIO! After that, Lordstown Motors became something of a darling of the Trump administration. He was invited to the White House for an event, and Mike Pence appeared at the event where the startup revealed Endurance.

Lordstown Motors is in desperate need of money

Lordstown Motors has struggled since then, despite raising nearly $ 700 million when it went public in late 2020. It is currently under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice after an uncovered research firm raised allegations of fraud. . A number of executives have resigned, including chairman Rich Schmidt, which Lordstown Motors announced on Wednesday morning. The startup had said earlier this year that it would run out of cash in May 2022 without more funding.

The Ohio factory is the second place Foxconn straddles Trump. The first was in Wisconsin, where Trump touted the Foxconns LCD Plant as the Eighth Wonder of the World. Since then, plans for this factory have been scaled back considerably, and Foxconn has done little more on the spot than razing acres of land and erecting empty buildings.

Lordstown Motors will continue to lease space at the Ohio plant and said on Wednesday it will work with Foxconn to develop vehicles on the Taiwanese conglomerates’ new EV platform. Another EV startup, Fisker Inc., will also use space in the factory.

Lordstown Motors said earlier this year that it had already spent $ 240 million to modernize the plant to prepare it to build Endurance. The startup will also keep its production line for electric motors, as well as its assembly lines for battery modules and packs.

