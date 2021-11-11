The proposed increased legislative threshold could backfire

As Indonesia draws closer to its next general election in 2024, political elites are maneuvering to retain their existing power and advantages.

One of the most controversial of these maneuvers has been the proposal to amend the constitution to allow Indonesian presidents to remain in office for three consecutive presidential terms instead of just two – paving the way for outgoing President Joko Widodo to stand for re-election in 2024.

Another, less publicized proposal was put forward by the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), the Presidents’ Party and the largest party in the national legislature (DPR). He said he will seek amending the law on general elections increase the electoral threshold by the minimum proportion of votes a party needs to obtain seats in the RPD.

When the threshold was first introduced in the 2009 general election, it was only 2.5%. But the PDI-P and the Golkar Party, which holds the second-highest number of seats in the DPR, have said they now want increase the threshold to 5% instead of 4% fixed in 2019.

Legislative thresholds are considered important reduce party fragmentation . If there are too many small parties, the argument goes, governing and passing laws becomes much more difficult. On the other hand, critics of the thresholds argue that they can limit the representation of minority groups in the legislature, especially if the threshold is set too high.

PDI-P general secretary Hasto Kristiyanto says 5% threshold is needed to reduce number of parties in DPR promote more effective deliberation of legislation. Meanwhile, his Golkar counterpart Ahmad Doli Kurnia said there should only be 6 to 8 evenings in DPR after the general elections of 2024. Although he recognized that people have the constitutional right to form new parties, the criteria for their inclusion in the legislature must be tightened.

There are currently nine parties represented in the DPR. The largest, the PDI-P, obtained 19% of the electoral vote in 2019, while the smallest, the Islam-based United Development Party (PPP), obtained 4.5%. If a 5% threshold had been put in place in 2019, it would have eliminated the PPP and two other smaller parties, the National Mandate Party (PAN, which is semi-affiliated with Muhammadiyah, the second largest Islamic mass organization in ‘Indonesia) and the Democratic Party (the party founded by former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono).

Needless to say, small parties opposed the proposal. Of course, the Democratic Party and PPP say they want to keep the 4% threshold. But other parties with more votes in the Legislature support the increase, such as Gerindra (which obtained 12% of the vote in 2019) and the Islamist tendency VFD.

As suggested, the proposed amendment could be a way for the PDI-P and Golkar, the two largest parties in the DPR, to further consolidate their power. Party leaders want to minimize the number of negotiations required to pass now-needed legislation with nine different parties in the Legislature. Some observers have therefore expressed concern that the proposed amendment will only strengthen the oligarchy which already dominates Indonesian political and economic life.

But the proposed amendment could backfire on the parties promoting it. Its enactment could push small parties aligned with the coalition of presidents (such as the PPP and PAN) to withdraw their support for coalitions of other proposed legislative priorities, such as the constitutional amendment to extend Jokowis’ tenure by two. to three five-year terms.

In addition, politicians from small parties could jump ship, switching allegiances for larger ones. Party change is not a new phenomenon in Indonesian politics. Lawmakers have been known to do this if they think their party might not get enough votes to cross the legislative threshold. In 2018, for example, four politicians from the Hanura party exchanged to the National Democrats (Nasdem) and the PAN, before their party reached the legislative threshold in the 2019 general elections.

It is possible to imagine a scenario where politicians from smaller parties move on to larger parties with which they share similar ideological affinities. For example, PPP politicians could migrate to the National Awakening Party (PKB), another traditionalist Islamic party affiliated with the mass Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama which won 9.7% of the vote in the 2019 elections. Meanwhile, PAN politicians could switch allegiance to PKS, another Islamic reformist party which holds 8.2% of the vote and is ideologically similar.

This scenario may result in the presence of a single traditionalist Islamic party (PKB) and a single Islamist party (PKS) represented in the DPR, which has never happened in the post-independence history of Indonesia. Instead of marginalizing these Islamic parties, the amendment could instead cause the two parties to emerge in a post-2024 DPR as even more powerful rivals of the PDI-P and Golkar.

To conclude, while the two major parties supporting the amendment might hope that a 5% threshold will further consolidate their power and influence in the DPR, it could lead to the opposite result. This possibility, along with potential threats from small parties to undermine the president’s legislative priorities, will likely result in the proposed amendment being dropped and the current threshold maintained.