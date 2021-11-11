Uyghurs who fled China are still waiting for asylum, say the world has abandoned them









Washington [US], Nov 10 (ANI): Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang who fled China amid discrimination, imprisonment, torture, forced sterilization and persecution have still not been granted asylum and they said the world had abandoned them.

Tahir Hamut Izgil, a Uyghur asylum seeker who arrived in the United States in 2017 with his wife and three children and has not yet been granted asylum from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“My two daughters’ Chinese-issued passports expired in 2019 and they have no official status here in the United States,” Izgil told Voice of America (VOA). “Without any status, my daughter who is now in first year at Virginia Tech is not able to apply for a student loan or scholarship.”

China “arbitrarily detained Uyghurs on the pretext of fighting extremism or separatism” and confiscated Uyghur passports.

USCIS spokeswoman Victoria Palmer said the agency reviews asylum claims and determines eligibility on a case-by-case basis.

“Uyghur asylum seekers are legally allowed to stay in the United States while their case is pending,” Palmer told VOA.

Citing Beijing’s “systematic attempt to destroy” the Uyghurs, including the imprisonment of over a million people, the United States has denounced Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang as crimes against humanity this year .

Last month, on behalf of Uyghur asylum seekers in the United States and Uyghur refugees around the world, Izgil testified at a Congressional Executive Committee hearing on China.

“Uyghurs who have been able to go abroad still have great difficulty in securing safe living conditions,” Izgil told VOA after the hearing. “There are thousands of Uyghur refugees around the world who could be returned to China where they will face a life-threatening situation if they are deported,” Izgil said. “For example, Thailand has held more than 50 Uyghur refugees in its prison for more than five years.”

Meanwhile, Turkey has around 50,000 Uyghur refugees alive. Ihsan Kartal who lives in Istanbul with his wife and three children shared his experience.

Kartal said he arrived in Turkey in 2018 from Dubai after police in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) questioned him and warned him of the possibility of being deported to China.

“I have been working and living in Dubai since 2010,” Kartal told VOA. “But that all changed in 2017 and 2018 there. I saw some of my Uyghur friends in the UAE being detained by UAE authorities and deported to China.”

The United Arab Emirates are among countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia that have deported Uyghurs to China in recent years, CNN reported.

In Turkey, according to Kartal, he and his fellow Uyghur refugees live in constant fear of being arrested by Turkish authorities and returned to China.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed an extradition treaty with China in 2017.

“These days we see and still hear that some of our fellow Uyghur refugees (are) arrested at midnight from their residences by Turkish security forces,” Kartal told VOA.

“The United States calls what we are facing in China genocide, but does nothing to help Uyghur refugees like us around the world,” Kartal said. “They say big words, but even a small, good deed of helping vulnerable people like us is not on their agenda.”

According to a State Department spokesperson, Uyghurs outside of China are currently eligible to access the United States Refugee Admission Program (USRAP) through UNHCR Priority 1 referrals or through a United States embassy . (ANI)

