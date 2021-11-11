



Imran Khan: Daesh terrorists enter Pakistan from Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Imran Khan: Daesh terrorists enter Pakistan from Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Appearing before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan provided few details on the action taken on the threats

On Wednesday, before the country’s Supreme Court in connection with the 2014 Peshawar school massacre, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to take firm action against those responsible, even though they are senior officials. Khan also briefed the court on the deteriorating security situation regarding the Taliban takeover of Kabul. after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August this year. Local media reported that the court ordered the prime minister to implement his October 20 verdict in the 2014 massacre in which Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants killed 147 people. , mostly children. “We have already formed a commission, and it also released a report. Our order of October 20 clearly states that the government must find out who is responsible for the massacre and take action against them,” Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice of Pakistan , said at the hearing. The three-judge panel also expressed dissatisfaction with reports of ongoing negotiations with the banned TTP group. Judge Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed told the prime minister that he has now brought those responsible for the massacre to the negotiating table. “Are we about to sign a surrender document again?” He asked. On Tuesday, a cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister decided to give TTP factions not directly involved in terrorism a chance. ISIL / IS / Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

Appearing before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan provided few details on actions taken on threats originating from Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, before the country’s Supreme Court in connection with the 2014 Peshawar school massacre, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged to take firm action against those responsible, even though they are senior officials.

“The prime minister said in court that there is no sacred cow in the country, and he believes in the rule of law. Adjourned the case for four weeks.

Khan also informed the court of the deterioration of the security situation following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban *.

Prime Minister said his government formed a coordinating committee involving intelligence and military officials as ISIS terrorists ** crossed the Afghan border with 250,000 after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August of this year.

Local media reported that the court ordered the prime minister to implement his October 20 verdict in the 2014 massacre in which Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants killed 147 people. , for most children.

“We have already formed a commission, and it also released a report. Our order of October 20 clearly states that the government must find out who is responsible for the massacre and take action against them, ”Gulzar Ahmed, Chief Justice of Pakistan, said at the hearing.

The three-judge panel also expressed dissatisfaction with reports of ongoing negotiations with the banned group TTP.

Judge Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed told the prime minister that he has now brought those responsible for the massacre to the negotiating table. “Are we about to sign a surrender document again?” He asked.

On Tuesday, a cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister decided to give TTP factions not directly involved in terrorism a chance.

* The organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

** Daesh (also known as ISIS / ISIL / IS / Islamic State) is a banned terrorist group in Russia and many other countries

