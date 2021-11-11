Report: Donald Trump should start to panic





During Donald Trump’s four years in power, he and his lawyers made a habit of hiding behind the presidential desk when it came to investigations of wrongdoing on his part. Sued for libel by writer E. Jean Carroll, whose rape charges he claimed were a lie while simultaneously insulting his appearance? According to then Attorney General William Barr, Trump was acting in his official capacity as POTUS and therefore should be defended by the Justice Department. Have you tried to extort another country to unearth its political rival? He was just doing what presidents do. Suspected of committing fraud related to secret payments to a porn star? In this case, his personal lawyers boldly argued that it was unconstitutional for Presidents to be investigated for any crime during their tenure, up to and including shooting a person on Fifth Avenue. .

Now, of course, Trump is no longer president, despite what he and his wildest supporters may believe. And that means he can gossip about executive privilege whatever he wants, and has in his attempt to block the Jan.6 committee, but it carries about as much weight as a five-year-old or a detained at the asylum, he should have been checked a long time ago to say so. This is a position that many legal scholars have maintained since the Trump team began to insist that Congress does not have access to information detailing exactly what the ex-president was doing before, after and during the Capitol attack, and on Tuesday night, a judge put it in official and devastating writing.

According to the Washington Post:

A federal judge in Washington ruled on Tuesday evening that hundreds of pages of Trump White House files could be turned over to a Congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol over objections from the United States. ‘former president. US District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan’s ruling paves the way for the release of government documents requested by Congress starting Friday. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump immediately appealed and decided to ban the release of the documents by the National Archives pending a ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the District Circuit from Columbia.

The House panel and the Department of Justice argue that uncovering and accepting the underlying causes of the January 6 attack is a matter of unparalleled public importance, as such information concerns our core democratic institutions and trust. of the public in them, wrote Chutkan in a 39-page review. The court agrees.

In his lawsuit against the chairman of the House Select Committee and the head of the National Archives, Trump and his lawyers wrote that presidents need full and frank advice to carry out their duties, and that breaking the confidentiality of such conversations would set a dangerous precedent. . Of course, in his case, many of the conversations he had in late 2020 and early 2021 were about the cancellation of free and fair election results and the Stop the Steal rally that preceded the deadly attack on Capitol Hill. It is therefore a special situation. And then, again, there’s the question of Joe Biden being the current president, and Trump having about as much a say in what remains privileged as the Burger King mascot.

