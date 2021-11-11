Boris Johnson denies UK politics are ‘corrupt’ amid fury over lobbying and second jobs





Boris Johnson was forced to reject suggestions that Britain’s political system is corrupt at an international climate change summit. Speaking at the Cop26 conference in Glasgow, the Prime Minister’s efforts to encourage world leaders to take action to save the planet were overshadowed by questions about the conduct of some MPs. His return to the top comes amid a second-job dispute over controversy that Owen Paterson violated the age-old ban on paid lobbying by MPs. The latest scandal concerns allegations that former Cabinet Minister Sir Geoffrey Cox broke parliamentary rules by undertaking external work from his Westminster office. Speaking at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, the Prime Minister said: I sincerely believe that the UK is not a corrupt country at all, and neither do I believe our institutions are corrupt. We have a very, very hard system of parliamentary democracy and control, especially through the media. I think you have cases where, unfortunately, members of Parliament have broken the rules in the past, may be guilty of breaking the rules today. What I want to see is that they are subject to the appropriate penalties. Taking a hard line against the sleaze, Johnson said MPs who broke the rules of conduct should be punished. He said: On the issue of MPs and second jobs and all that, I just want to say that the most important thing is that those who break the rules should be investigated and should be punished. Labor has referred Sir Geoffrey to Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone after video emerged of him apparently participating in legal proceedings in the British Virgin Islands remotely from his Westminster office. Johnson, who saw Tory poll scores drop after the standards feud erupted last week, said he was not going to comment on individual cases. He said that while in the past MPs with secondary functions such as doctors, lawyers or soldiers had strengthened democracy, it was essential that they put their constituents first if this were to continue. If this system is to continue today, then it is crucial that MPs play by the rules, he said. And the rules say two crucial things: You have to put your job as a Member of Parliament first and devote yourself first and foremost to your constituents and the people who send you to Westminster, to Parliament. And they also say that you shouldn’t use your position as an MP to lobby or intervene in any way on behalf of any outside business interest. It’s not just that you have to register those interests that you cannot lobby or represent as an MP on behalf of those interests. These are the rules and they must be enforced and those who do not obey them should of course face penalties.

