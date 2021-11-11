Fairlamb doomed, the next QAnon shaman





A man identified as Scott Kevin Fairbamb, according to a US District Court complaint.

Source: United States District Court

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced New Jersey mixed martial arts veteran Scott Fairlamb to 41 months in prison for assaulting a police officer in the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol by supporters of the United States. former President Donald Trump.

Fairlamb’s sentence is the longest jail time to date for one of hundreds of people criminally indicted in connection with the riot, which disrupted Congressional confirmation of President Joe’s Electoral College victory Biden and killed five people.

But federal prosecutors said Tuesday night they wanted an even longer 51-month jail term for the most notorious face of the January 6 riot, so-called shaman QAnon Jacob Chansley.

The tattooed Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to obstructing congressional proceedings, wore face paint, a fur hat and a spear as he walked through the Senate Chamber and other areas of the Complex of the Capitol.

“His actions touched the roots of our democracy,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum.

Chansley is set to be sentenced on November 17 in the U.S. District Court in Washington by the same judge, Royce Lamberth, who sentenced Fairlamb, a 44-year-old former gym owner who lives in Stockholm, New Jersey.

Jacob Chansley, aka Jake Angeli and Shaman QAnon, addresses passers-by at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images

Fairlamb’s brother Preston Fairlamb is a U.S. Secret Service agent who was previously tasked with protecting Michelle Obama, the former first lady. Michelle Obama reportedly attended the 2012 memorial service for the father of the Fairlamb brothers.

Lamberth rejected a request by Fairlamb’s lawyer to sentence him to just 11 months in prison, a sentence well below one of the 41 to 51 months recommended by federal sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors had requested a 44-month sentence.

“It is such a serious crime that I cannot give a sentence less than the guidelines,” Lamberth said, according to NBC 4 in Washington.

The longest previous sentence for a Capitol Riot accused, Florida crane operator Paul Hodgkins, was eight months. Hodgkins was the first person convicted of an invasion-related crime to be sentenced.

An online fundraising campaign set up by Fairlamb and his wife Andrea on Wednesday raised more than $ 31,000 towards a goal of $ 100,000.

The fonds page includes a statement from Fairlamb who wrote: “On January 6, I traveled to Washington DC to attend the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally.

“What I witnessed at the rally was a sea of ​​American-loving, American-flag-waving patriots who gathered from across our great country to support our 45th President Donald Trump. All races, sexes, old and young applauding in what was the biggest solidarity gathering I have experienced in my life so far, ”Fairlamb wrote.

Fairlamb and many other Trump supporters have adopted the false claim that Trump only lost his re-election to Biden as a result of widespread electoral fraud.

Prosecutors in their sentencing recommendation note wrote: “The website says the funds are to be used for mortgage payments, medical insurance, attorney fees and monthly bills.

“Fairlamb should not be able to ‘capitalize’ on its involvement in the Capitol violation in this way,” prosecutors wrote.

Fairlamb pleaded guilty in August to assaulting a police officer and obstructing formal proceedings.

When he was arrested in January, prosecutors in a criminal complaint explained how a video showed Fairlamb pushing and hitting a cop on the west side of the Capitol complex.

A Facebook video submitted to law enforcement by a “concerned citizen” showed Fairlamb on Capitol Hill carrying a foldable stick and saying, “What are the Patriots doing? Capitol.

Prosecutors in their sentencing memo wrote: “Two days after the riot, on January 8, Fairlamb filmed a frightening video threatening future violence, saying:” They pulled the pin on the grenade, and the black- out is coming. What a time to be a patriot, ”and, immediately after being visited by FBI agents on Jan. 15, 2021, said he would“ return ”to the United States Capitol. “

Fairlamb has been held without bail since his arrest. The months he has spent in prison since then will be credited to his prison term.

