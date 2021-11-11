SC requests progress report in APS Peshawar case within 4 weeks





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan assured Wednesday that the Supreme Court will act on its orders in the Peshawar APS massacre, FYR News reported.

“There is no sacred cow in the country and I believe in the rule of law,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told SC after being summoned in the Peshawar massacre case at public school of the army (APS).

The PTI was ruling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the APS carnage took place, it informed the SC and added that it rushed to Peshawar after the carnage.

The Supreme Court justices asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to stick to issues related to the APS massacre when he briefed this court on his opposition to the war on terror.

“You are our Prime Minister and respected for you,” said the CJP bench.

The CJP asked Prime Minister Imran Khan what measures had been taken by the state to bring justice to the parents of child martyrs?

The Prime Minister replied that he was not in government at the time. “Now that you are in power, what steps have been taken to bring the culprits to court,” asked the CJP.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should have resigned after the carnage.

Judge Qazi Amin noted that media reports show that the government of the day is in talks with the banned group TTP.

Judge CJP Gulzar Ahmed pointed out that the tribunal has nothing to do with policy issues, why the culprits have not been identified despite the passage of several years.

The hearing was later adjourned for four weeks later. The SC ensemble ordering the federal government to implement the SC orders in the case ordered the government to submit the progress report on the APS carnage with the sign of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan reached the Supreme Court amid strict measures.

SC summons PM Imran

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Judge Gulzar Ahmed asked the Attorney General of Pakistan if Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan read the judgment in the APS tragedy case?

The AGP responded that the judgment had not been sent to the prime minister’s office and added that it would notify the prime minister of the court’s orders.

CJP Gulzar asked the AGP if there was a case registered against senior officials in light of the APS massacre investigation report.

“No finding against the senior officials reported in the investigation,” the AGP replied.

The CJP noted that this shows Mr. AGP’s seriousness, “things cannot go like this,” the CJP said and summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to the case in person.

During the hearing, Judge Ejazul Ahsan pointed out that schoolchildren are an easy target for terrorists and that it is not possible that such a massacre could be carried out without internal support.

On December 16, 2014, six terrorists stormed the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar and martyred around 150 students and teachers. After this tragic incident, the government drafted the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

