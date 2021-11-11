Indonesian, Malaysian leaders call for end to violence in Myanmar





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) The leaders of Malaysia and Indonesia on Wednesday urged the military-controlled Myanmar to resolve its internal conflict and help stem the flow of Rohingya refugees fleeing to Malaysia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on official visit to Indonesia, expressed concern about the emergency “in Myanmar following the February 1 military takeover that led more minority Muslim Rohingya to leave Over 200,000 Rohingya have resettled in Malaysia in recent years.

If the Rohingya could settle in Myanmar peacefully, it “would definitely reduce the number of Rohingya refugees leaving Myanmar for Malaysia,” Yaakob said after meeting Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar since August 2017, when the military launched a demining operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Security forces have been accused of mass rape, murder and burning of thousands of homes. Most of those who fled went to neighboring Bangladesh. Indonesia and Malaysia, two predominantly Muslim nations, have expressed concern over the Rohingya after the Burmese military took power in February. All three countries are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which called for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar between the army-installed government and opposition forces, and the start a dialogue mediated by an ASEAN special envoy. But the military repeatedly refused the envoy to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi, the democratically elected leader of Myanmar who was overthrown by the military, and other political detainees. Since the ouster of Suu Kyis, Myanmar has been rocked by unrest, with peaceful protests against ruling generals turning first into a low-level insurgency in many urban areas, then into more serious fighting in the rural areas, especially in border areas where ethnic minority militias have engaged in violent clashes with government troops. In October, Southeast Asian leaders held their annual meeting without Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who was not invited to the summit. Yaakobs’ visit to Indonesia is his first overseas trip since taking office in August. The Malaysian and Indonesian leaders also agreed to reopen their borders and create a travel corridor between the two countries to help support an economic recovery as COVID-19 infections slow in both countries. The arrangement will begin with the reopening of flights from Kuala Lumpur to Jakarta and from Kuala Lumpur to Bali.

