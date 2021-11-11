Chinese President Xi Jinping warns Asia-Pacific of returning Cold War tensions





The Asia-Pacific region must not revert to the tensions of the Cold War era, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting of regional diplomats and business leaders. Key points: In a video speech at an APEC meeting, Xi said forming circles for geopolitical reasons was doomed to fail.

In a video speech at an APEC meeting, Xi said forming circles for geopolitical reasons was doomed to fail. These statements come amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait

These statements come amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait Xi is set to meet his US counterpart Joe Biden as early as next week In a video message recorded at the CEOforum taking place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Xisaid the region should “look to the future, move forward and reject discriminatory practices and exclusion of others “. “Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are doomed to failure,” he said. “The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era. Xi’s remarks apparently referred to the United States’ efforts with allies and partners in the region such as Australia to blunt what Washington sees as China’s growing economic and military influence. Australia is a member of several regional groupings with the United States, including the Quad with Japan and India, the ANZUS alliance with New Zealand and the recently formed AUKUS alliance with the United Kingdom. Australia’s nuclear submarine deal explained Are you wondering why Australia’s decision to acquire nuclear submarines is causing so much stir? We have detailed it for you. Read more The combative U.S. diplomatic exchanges with China at the start of Joe Biden’s administration pissed off some allies. US officials believe that direct engagement with Xi is the best way to prevent relations between the world’s two largest economies from escalating into conflict. No date has been announced for a scheduled meeting between Xi and Biden, but a person briefed on the matter told Reuters it was due as early as next week. The Chinese military said on Tuesday it had conducted a combat readiness patrol towards the Taiwan Strait, after its Defense Ministry condemned a visit by a US Congressional delegation to Taiwan. The patrol targeted what the Chinese military said in a statement to be the “seriously erroneous” words and actions of “affected countries” on the Taiwan issue and the activities of separatist forces in Taiwan. Tensions across the strait have increased in recent months, with Taiwan complaining for a year or more about repeated Chinese air force missions near the autonomous island that Beijing claims to be its own. Former Prime Minister Paul Keating yesterday warned the Australian government of the risk of being drawn into a military conflict over Taiwan. Xi focuses on COVID recovery and climate Xi said economic recovery is the most urgent task for the region. He added that countries must close the COVID-19 vaccination gap. “We need to translate the consensus that vaccines are a global public good into concrete actions to ensure their fair and equitable distribution,” he said. The virtual CEO summit was part of a week-long series of APEC conferences that will culminate in a summit Friday and Saturday, hosted entirely online by New Zealand. Climate change was a key item on the summit’s agenda, which runs alongside the United Nations COP26 meeting in Glasgow. Contrary to heightened rhetoric between the two countries on security issues, the world’s two biggest emitters of carbon dioxide overnight issued a joint statement outlining plans to work together to reduce emissions. In his APEC summit speech, Xi stressed the importance of managing climate change to ensure sustainability and said China will meet its carbon neutrality goals within the timeframe it has set. Reuters / ABC

